Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel faces DUI charges

Three-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Calvin Borel was arrested in southern Indiana over the weekend and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The 52-year-old Hall of Famer faces misdemeanor charges in Harrison (Ind.) Superior Court.

A report by WDRB in Louisville said Borel was pulled over on Landmark Avenue near Corydon, Ind., at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Borel rode three races earlier Sunday at Ellis Park in Henderson.

Borel won the Kentucky Derby aboard Street Sense, the 2009 Run for the Roses with Mine That Bird and the 2010 race with Super Saver.

He also won the 2009 Preakness Stakes aboard Rachel Alexandra.

Borel, who briefly retired in 2016 but returned to the track later the same year, has won 5,244 career races with earnings of $131,893,679.