Eleven contenders pre-entered for Breeders’ Cup Classic. View lineups for every race.

McKinzie heads a field of 11 horses, including mare Elate against males, for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Bob Baffert going for a fourth victory in the $6 million race that includes Preakness winner War of Will. The Classic won’t have Kentucky Derby winner Country House or Belmont winner Sir Winston.

The Classic outcome could influence Horse of the Year, which it’s done 13 times before when the winner has gone on to earn year-end honors. The 1 1/4-mile race pits West Coast star McKinzie and Code of Honor, the East’s top horse who finished second in the Kentucky Derby.

The Classic field was among a total of 187 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $30 million, 14-race world championships at Santa Anita on Nov. 1-2.

A total of 47 foreign horses were pre-entered, including a leading 17 by Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien.

2019 Breeders’ Cup

What: World Championships of horse racing, including 14 races over two days.

When: Nov. 1-2

Where: Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.

Breeders’ Cup Classic

Pre-entered field for the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov. 2, with odds from USRacing.com:

Code of Honor (4-1)

Elate (15-2)

Higher Power (14-1)

Math Wizard (25-1)

McKinzie (7-2)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (16-1)

Seeking The Soul (33-1)

Vino Rosso (5-1)

War of Will (25-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Breeders’ Cup schedule

At Santa Anita Park

(All times Eastern and p.m.)

Friday, Nov.1

4:12: Juvenile Turf Sprint

4:52: Juvenile Turf

5:32: Juvenile Fillies

6:12: Juvenile Fillies Turf

7:03: Juvenile

Saturday, Nov. 2

2:55: Filly & Mare Sprint

3:33: Turf Sprint

4:10: Dirt Mile

4:54: Filly & Mare Turf

5:36: Sprint

6:20: Mile

7:00: Distaff

7:40: Turf

8:44: Classic

Breeders’ Cup pre-entries

Horses pre-entered Wednesday for the 14 Breeders’ Cup World Championships races to be contested Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif.:

Friday, Nov. 1

$1 million Juvenile Turf Sprint (5 furlongs for 2-year-olds) — A’Ali (IRE), Al Raya (GB), Another Miracle, Band Practice (IRE), Cambria, Chimney Rock, Dr Simpson (FR), Dream Shot (IRE), Fair Maiden, Four Wheel Drive, Kimari, King Neptune.

$1 million Juvenile Turf (1 mile for 2-year-old colts and geldings) — American Theorem, Andesite, Arizona (IRE), Decorated Invader, Encoder, Fort Myers, Graceful Kitten, Hit the Road, Our Country, Peace Achieved, Royal Dornoch (IRE), Structor, Vitalogy (GB), War Beast.

$2 million Juvenile Fillies (1 1/16 miles for 2-year-old fillies) — Bast, British Idiom, Comical, Donna Veloce, Etoile, K P Dreamin, Lazy Daisy, Perfect Alibi, Two Sixty, Wicked Whisper.

$1 million Juvenile Fillies Turf (1 mile for 2-year-old fillies) — Abscond, Albigna (IRE), Alms, Crystalle, Daahyeh (GB), Etoile, Fair Maiden, Living In The Past (IRE), Selflessly, Shadn (IRE), Sharing, Sweet Melania, Tango (IRE), Walk In Marrakesh (IRE).

$2 million Juvenile (1 1/16 miles for 2-year-old colts and geldings) — American Theorem, Anneau d’ Or, Billy Batts, Dennis’ Moment, Eight Rings, Full Flat, King Neptune, Maxfield, Scabbard, Shoplifted, Storm the Court, Wrecking Crew.

Saturday, Nov. 2

$1 million Filly and Mare Sprint (7 furlongs for fillies and mares 3 and older) — Bellafina, Come Dancing, Covfefe, Danuska’s My Girl, Dawn the Destroyer, Heavenhasmynikki, Lady Ninja, Mo See Cal, Secret Spice, Selcourt, Serengeti Empress, Spiced Perfection.

$1 million Turf Sprint (5 furlongs for 3-year-olds and up) — Belvoir Bay (GB), Eddie Haskell, Fairyland (IRE), Imprimis, Legends of War, Leinster, Om, Pure Sensation, So Perfect, Stormy Liberal, Stubbins, Totally Boss.

$1 million Dirt Mile (1 mile for 3-year-olds and up) — Blue Chipper, Catalina Cruiser, Coal Front, Diamond Oops, Firenze Fire, Giant Expectations, Hog Creek Hustle, Improbable, Mr. Money, Omaha Beach, Spun to Run, Whitmore.

$2 million Filly and Mare Turf (1 ¼-miles for fillies and mares 3 and older) — Billesdon Brook (GB), Castle Lady (IRE), Fanny Logan (IRE), Fleeting (IRE), Iridessa (IRE), Just Wonderful, Magical (IRE), Mirth, Mrs. Sippy, Sistercharlie (IRE), Thais (FR), Vasilika, Villa Marina (GB).

$2 million Sprint (6 furlongs for 3-year-olds and up) — Catalina Cruiser, Diamond Oops, Engage, Firenze Fire, Hog Creek Hustle, Imperial Hint, Landeskog, Matera Sky, Mitole, Shancelot, Whitmore.

$2 million Mile (1 mile for 3-year-olds and up) — Bolo, Bowies Hero, Bricks and Mortar, Circus Maximus (IRE), El Tormenta, Got Stormy, Hey Gaman (GB), Iridessa (IRE), Just Wonderful, Line of Duty (IRE), Lord Glitters (FR), Space Traveller (GB), True Valour (IRE), Uni (GB).

$2 million Distaff (1 1/8 miles for fillies and mares 3 and older) — Blue Prize (ARG), Dunbar Road, Elate, La Force (GER), Midnight Bisou, Mo See Cal, Ollie’s Candy, Paradise Woods, Secret Spice, Serengeti Empress, Street Band, Wow Cat (CHI).

$4 million Turf (1 ½ miles for 3-year-olds and up) — Acclimate, Alounak (FR), Anthony Van Dyck (IRE), Arklow, Bandua, Bricks and Mortar, Channel Cat, Channel Maker, Magical (IRE), Mount Everest (IRE), Mrs. Sippy, Old Persian (GB), United, Zulu Alpha.

$6 million Classic (1 ¼ miles for 3-year-olds and up) — Code of Honor, Elate, Higher Power, Math Wizard, McKinzie, Mongolian Groom, Owendale, Seeking The Soul, Vino Rosso, War of Will, Yoshida (JPN).