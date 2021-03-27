Plan for Mystic Guide ‘worked out perfectly’ in Dubai World Cup

Mystic Guide, with jockey Luis Saez aboard, won the $12 million Group 1 Dubai World Cup on Saturday. “Today he proved he is a champion and I know he is going to get better and better,” Saez said. AP

Mystic Guide, with jockey Luis Saez, tracked front-runner Hypothetical before taking the lead 400 meters from home and forging clear to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup on Saturday at Meydan in the United Arab Emirates.

The 4-year-old Mystic Guide, a Godolphin homebred son of Ghostzapper, had risen through the ranks in the United States and is veteran trainer Mike Stidham’s first overseas runner.

Chuwa Wizard stayed on to take second, three and three-quarter lengths behind Mystic Guide, with Godolphin’s French-based representative, Magny Cours, running third, another length and a quarter back. The winning time for the 2,000-meter race was 2:01:61.

“Our plan worked out,” Saez said. “To break well, get a position and then I knew he would give me that kick at the top of the straight — and he did. I didn’t want to be too far back and I just asked him turning for home and he kicked. The plan worked out perfectly. …

“Today he proved he is a champion and I know he is going to get better and better. What a nice horse, he has all the ability. It’s an honor for me. This was my dream as a little kid and I can’t believe I’m here now. It’s a dream come true.”

Stidham, who saddled his first winner in 1980, said it was the pinnacle of his training career.

“This was a special night. You’re seeing 40 years of emotions right now,” Stidham said. “I am so happy to be here and the horse performed to his capability. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Ahead of the race, Great Scot was withdrawn after dropping jockey Frankie Dettori, and Military Law also taken out of the field after breaking out of the stalls.

Sheema Classic

Meydan’s commentator, Craig Evans, predicted a “crackerjack of a finish” as the runners turned for home in the Sheema Classic and he wasn’t wrong as Mishriff came from behind the entire field to fend off a challenge of the Japanese pair of Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You in the Group 1 race.

Mishriff, ridden by David Egan, completed a unique double by adding the victory to the Saudi Cup triumph he claimed last month for trainers John Gosden and his son Thady.

“This horse has brought me to the next level by winning the Saudi Cup and this is just the icing on the cake,” the 21-year-old Egan said. “He’s a champion. It was a strong battle inside the final two furlongs. I was just glad I was able to do my job and get him to settle and we know he’s got an immense turn of foot. He showed that in Riyadh.”

UAE Derby

Godolphin’s Rebel’s Romance came from off the pace to reel in the front-running Panadol and draw an impressive five and a half lengths clear to win the UAE Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race that awarded 100 qualifying points to the victor.

“He is still very much a work in progress and he looked much better tonight than he did in (his last race in) Saudi Arabia,” trainer Charlie Appleby said. “I think the biggest attribute to him today is that he was going to stay. We were always confident he was going to stay. Stepping up in trip was going to be his forte. … I’m just delighted we’ve managed to put one into the back of the net.”