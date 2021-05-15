Rombauer roars to victory in Preakness as Medina Spirit fades

Rombauer finished 3 1/2 lengths in front of Midnight Bourbon to win the 146th Preakness Stakes. AP

There will be no Triple Crown winner in 2021 — controversial or otherwise.

Rombauer, an 11-1 shot, burst from the pack at the top of the stretch and blew past Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon down the lane to win the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday.

Medina Spirit, trained by Bob Baffert, won the Kentucky Derby but failed a postrace drug test, and the result of the 2021 Run for the Roses hangs in the balance as a split sample from the winner awaits testing.

Midnight Bourbon, who finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby, wound up second to Rombauer in the second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. Medina Spirit, the 2-1 favorite, led most of the 1 3/16-mile race, faded down the stretch and held on for third in the 10-horse field. Keepmeinmind, who was seventh in the Derby, finished fourth in the $1 million Preakness.

Rombauer, ridden by Flavien Prat, trained by Michael McCarthy and owned by John and Diane Fradkin, had not raced since finishing third in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3.

Rombauer’s winning margin was 3 1/2 lengths. He paid $25.60 to win, $10 to place and $5.20 to show.

Midnight Bourbon returned $4.60 to place and $3.00 to show.

Medina Spirit paid $2.80 to show.

Prat won the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner aboard Country House when Maximum Security was disqualified.

This story will be updated.