SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ parodies Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby controversy

The recent controversy surrounding Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert was highlighted this weekend during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.”

Comedian Beck Bennett parodied Baffert during the sketch, and the fake Baffert was interviewed by fellow cast-member Michael Che.

The two quipped back and forth about the fallout of Medina Spirit’s failed drug test that threw the horse’s Derby win into question, as well as Baffert’s efforts to deny the allegations that he cheated using steroid betamethasone.

“Of course I deny it, Michael, Bob Baffert’s not stupid,” Bennett said, in character as Baffert. “I don’t cheat, do I look like a shady character to you?”

“Honestly yes, Bob, yes you do,” Che responded.

In the end, the pair joked about Medina Spirit’s loss to Rombauer in the Preakness on Saturday.

“He fell apart out there,” Bennett said as Baffert. “He’s nothing without his ‘roids.”