Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality top choice again for Belmont Stakes

Essential Quality, who finished fourth as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby and then bypassed the Preakness Stakes, has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s 153rd Belmont Stakes, the third jewel of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.

Essential Quality, trained by Kentuckian Brad Cox, owned by Godolphin Stables and ridden by Luis Saez, heads a field of eight contenders drawn into the $1.5 million Belmont on Tuesday. He drew post position No. 2.

Essential Quality, winner of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3, was undefeated in five career starts before the Kentucky Derby on May 1, which was won by Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit. That result continues to hang in the balance after Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test and Churchill Downs officials await the outcome of a split test sample.

Medina Spirit, who finished third in the Preakness, is not allowed to run in the Belmont. Baffert and all of his horses have been suspended indefinitely from competing at New York tracks.

Several familiar names and one new shooter will take a crack at Saturday’s 1 ½ mile Belmont.

Preakness winner Rombauer is the second choice on the morning line at 3-1 in post position No. 3. Two-time Belmont Stakes winner John Velazquez has the ride.

Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby but has not raced since, is the 7-2 third choice.

Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World was among the top choices for the Derby but wound up 17th. He missed the Preakness but is the 9-2 fourth choice in the Belmont.

Florida Derby winner Known Agenda, who was ninth in the Derby and also skipped the Preakness, comes in at 6-1.

Wood Memorial winner Bourbonic, who finished 13th in the Derby and sat out the Preakness, is back for the Belmont at 15-1.

Todd Pletcher trainee Overtook (20-1) will try his luck for the first time in 2021 in a Triple Crown race.

France Go de Ina, a Japanese import who finished seventh in the Preakness, rounds out the field at 30-1.

When the Triple Crown series is complete, none of this year’s 3-year-olds will have completed all three races.

Belmont Stakes

What: Third leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown

Where: Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

When: 6:49 p.m. Saturday

TV: NBC-18

Purse: $1.5 million

Distance: 1 ½ miles

Favorite: Essential Quality (2-1)

Belmont Stakes field with odds

1. Bourbonic (15-1)

2. Essential Quality (2-1)

3. Rombauer (3-1)

4. Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)

5. France Go de Ina (30-1)

6. Known Agenda (6-1)

7. Rock Your World (9-2)

8. Overtook (20-1)