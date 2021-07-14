Kentucky Derby’s top runners-up set to do battle in Haskell Stakes at Monmouth

Hot Rod Charlie, with exercise rider Johnny Garcia up, gallops on the track at Monmouth Park on Wednesday. Hot Rod Charlie is the 6-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $1 million Haskell Stakes. AP

A little more than a month after this year’s controversial Triple Crown series came to an end, it’s time to check back in with the 2021 crop of 3-year-old Thoroughbreds.

The $1 million, Grade 1 Haskell Stakes serves up that opportunity Saturday at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.

Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Belmont Stakes, was installed Wednesday as the 6-5 morning-line favorite for the 1 1/8-mile Haskell.

Right on his heels is Mandaloun at 2-1. The Brad Cox trainee finished second to Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby on May 1 and will be declared the winner of the 147th Run for the Roses if the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission disqualifies Bob Baffert’s horse for a failed post-race drug test.

Mandaloun has raced only one time since Derby Day, winning the 1 1/16-mile Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth by a neck on June 13.

Florent Geroux will be aboard Mandaloun, and Flavien Prat has the ride on trainer Doug O’Neill’s Hot Rod Charlie.

One more contender from this year’s Triple Crown trail, Midnight Bourbon, was also entered in the Haskell. Midnight Bourbon, trained by Steve Asmussen and ridden by Paco Lopez, is the 9-2 fourth choice in the field of seven. Midnight Bourbon finished sixth in the Kentucky Derby and second in the Preakness Stakes.

None of this year’s Triple Crown winners are in the Haskell. Medina Spirit has not raced since winning the Derby. Rombauer won the Preakness and finished third in the Belmont and has not raced since. Belmont winner Essential Quality also has not raced since the final leg of the Triple Crown on June 5.

Following Sea, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Joel Rosario, is the 3-1 third choice in the Haskell, having won two races in a row. Following Sea is making his stakes debut.

Pickin’ Time (20-1), Basso (30-1) and Antigravity (30-1) round out the field.

Saturday’s winner receives an automatic berth in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Haskell Stakes

What: Grade 1 race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds

Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.

When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday

TV: NBC-18

Purse: $1 million

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Favorite: Hot Rod Charlie (6-5)