Preakness winner and successful sire Bernardini euthanized at age 18

The 2006 Preakness Stakes winner Bernardini was euthanized at Jonabell Farm because of laiminitis, Darley American announced Friday. Bernardini was 18.

“Bernardini was one of a kind,” said Godolphin USA director of farm operations Michael Banahan. “From the day he was born, he exuded class. He was that crop’s best foal, best yearling, and best racehorse. His brilliance was only surpassed by his wonderful character. He will be sorely missed by all on the farm but especially by his handler for the past 15 years, Philip Hampton. It was an honor to be a custodian of this classic-winning stallion whose legacy will live long as a broodmare sire.”

The son of A.P. Indy was 18 years old. Bernardini was named champion 3-year-old male in 2006 after winning the Grade 1 Preakness, the Grade 1 Travers and the Grade 1 Jockey Club Gold Cup. He also won the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes and Grade 3 Withers Stakes. He ran second in the Breeders’ Cup Classic to Invasor at Churchill Downs.

Said jockey Javier Castellanos after Bernardin’s win in the Travers, “He’s a superhorse. I just wanted the people to know how special he is.”

Owned by Godolphin Racing, Bernardini’s Preakness win was marked by tragedy when Kentucky Derby winner Barbaro broke his right hind leg shortly after leaving the starting gate. Barbaro was later euthanized on Jan. 29, 2007.

After racing, Bernardini went on to a successful career at stud at Jonabell. According to Thoroughbred Daily News, Bernardini has sired 48 Grade/Group 1 winners and 80 black-type winners. His offspring have earned nearly $100 million. Among his top runners are Stay Thirsty, Cavorting, Alpha and To Honor and Serve.

Also from TDN: “For the 2021 season, he currently has the highest percentage of graded stakes winners to starters of all broodmare sires with active runners. In May, he became the youngest stallion in history to hit the mark of 50 black-type winners as a damsire. Among the 54 stakes winners out of his daughters are 32 graded winners and 11 Grade I winners, including Maxfield (Street Sense), Catholic Boy (More Than Ready), Serengeti Empress (Alternation), Dunbar Road (Quality Road), and Colonel Liam (Liam’s Map).”