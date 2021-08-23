Filly Bold and Bossy hurt in barn fire after running on a Kentucky interstate

Racehorse Bold and Bossy bucked jockey Miguel Mena before the first race at Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky., Saturday. Video shared on social media showed her running along a major highway. Facebook

The racehorse captured on video running on an interstate Saturday was injured in a barn fire the next day, according to multiple reports.

Bold and Bossy, the female horse that bucked her jockey before a race Saturday, escaped Ellis Park in Henderson and wound up on I-69, was in the Ellis Park receiving barn when it burned down early Sunday morning, according to 14 News in Evansville, Indiana.

The filly was being kept at Ellis Park overnight before she was set to return to the Thoroughbred Center in Lexington, according to BloodHorse. Bold and Bossy’s trainer, Michael Ann Ewing, told BloodHorse the filly had burns on her neck, shoulders, withers and back.

Bold and Bossy was taken to an equine hospital in Lexington after the fire and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s amazing, who knew — you think leaving her overnight is for the best, then there is a barn fire,” Ewing said, according to BloodHorse. ”How much worse can it be?”

Ellis Park officials said the fire started around 4 a.m. Central Time, according to multiple reports. Other horses were evacuated but Bold and Bossy was the only one to suffer any injuries, according to multiple reports.

The barn was a total loss, BloodHorse reported

“It was quickly put out and everybody is safe, and all the horses are safe, it could have been a lot worse,” said Ellis Park Marketing Director Alison Nicholson, according to 44 News in Evansville, Indiana.

Bold and Bossy escaped significant injury during her scamper on I-69 too, according to multiple reports. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County sheriff’s office told Eyewitness News in Evansville, Indiana, that the horse had minor cuts and scrapes after the run.

Video from Ellis Park Racing and Gaming’s Saturday livestream showed Bold and Bossy bucking her jockey, Miguel Mena, as she was being led onto the track about five minutes before post time for the first race. Mena can be seen getting back on his feet as his mount turns and bolts away.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER