Keeneland takes fans behind the glamour with new ad: ‘This is our life’s work’

Keeneland, known for its gorgeous horses and genteel atmosphere, is taking fans behind the scenes with a new commercial.
“Life’s Work,” which will begin airing this weekend, is decidedly unlike any Keeneland commercial before. Gone are the pretty people in gorgeous hats jumping in victory or waving fistfuls of cash from winning tickets.
Most of the hats in this one hard. As in jockey helmets.
“They say, the harder the work, the greater the reward. And this is hard work,” says narrator Ted Bassett, the former chairman of the board of Keeneland, among other things.
The video, which doesn’t reference the upcoming fall race meet or the enormous yearling or broodmare auctions, is focused solely on the horses and the people, often anonymous, who work with them.
Keeneland calls it “an anthem to the Thoroughbred industry and the hard work of the people who devote their lives to the horse.”
The narration was recorded at Bassett’s office on the Keeneland grounds. His gravely voice rolls over photos by seven noted photographers: Barbara Livingston, David Coyle, David Stephenson, Mathea Kelley, Richie Wireman, Susie Raiser and Enzina Mastrippolito. The background music was composed by local film composer AJ Hochhalter.
