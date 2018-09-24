Blue Grass Stakes winner retired from racing. See where Good Magic is headed next.

Good Magic, who won this year’s $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on his way to a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby, was retired from racing Monday.
The multiple Grade 1-winning 3-year-old will stand stud at Hill ‘n’ Dale Farms in Lexington, joining a stallion roster headed by his father, two-time Horse of the Year Curlin.
Good Magic, who raced for e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables, will begin his stud career with a fee of $30,000, according to a news release from Hill ‘n’ Dale. Curlin’s fee is $150,000.
Good Magic’s racing career, which included earnings of $2,945,000 across nine starts, came to an end with a ninth-place finish as the favorite in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga on Aug. 25. Trainer Chad Brown told BloodHorse that Good Magic came out of that race with a high white blood cell count and would be treated with antibiotics and rest.
In Monday’s news release, which did not report a reason for Good Magic’s retirement, Brown said of the colt, “Good Magic showed incredible talent and durability as I put him through the most demanding campaign of any horse I’ve ever trained. He’s an extremely rare colt and should make a top stallion.”
Good Magic burst on the scene as a 2-year-old, winning the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Del Mar and claiming the Eclipse Award for Two-Year-Old Male. After winning the Blue Grass, Good Magic finished second to eventual Triple Crown winner Justify in the Kentucky Derby, then placed fourth in the Preakness. He returned to the track July 29 to win the $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park before his sluggish outing in the $1.25 million Travers.
“It is a bittersweet day,” co-owner Bob Edwards said in the news release. “Good Magic had a tremendous effect on my family, friends, our racing connections and his fans. His heart and determination were second to none. ... My family and I look forward to seeing his offspring race at the highest level.”
