Keeneland tacks on an extra day to Spring Meet in 2019

Keeneland will open its 2019 Spring Meet a day earlier than it originally planned and add two stakes races to the schedule, which is highlighted by the track’s signature Kentucky Derby prep, the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes.
With Easter falling within the meet schedule this year, moving opening day up to April 4 will preserve a race day and create a spot for the new $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint for 3-year-olds, a 5 1/2-furlong contest. Also added will be the $100,000 Limestone Turf Sprint for 3-year-old fillies on April 12, the same day as the $300,000 Maker’s 46 Mile.
In all, Keeneland will have 18 stakes worth a season record $4.6 million in winnings for the April 4-26 meet.
The $1 million, Grade 2 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes will be held April 6 as the featured event on a card that also includes the $500,000, Grade 1 Central Bank Ashland Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, a major prep for the next month’s Kentucky Oaks.
For a complete stakes schedule, tickets and a list of promotional events, visit Keeneland.com.
