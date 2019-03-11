Keeneland

Night racing at Keeneland? New opening-day concert event comes close.

In this 3-part video series, we show you what happens beyond the races at the track. From evening track maintenance to resident nightlife to early morning workouts with a Kentucky Derby contender, Keeneland has beauty at all hours.
Two Lexington traditions combine April 4 as Central Bank Thursday Night Live comes to Keeneland for a special afternoon of racing and an evening of live music to kick off the 2019 Spring Meet.

Keeneland had already announced a rare Thursday opening of the Spring Meet, highlighted by the inaugural running of the $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint for 3-year-olds April 4, setting up the track’s signature weekend with nine stakes anchored by the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass and $500,000 Central Bank Ashland on April 6, major preps for the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, respectively.

For this Thursday Night Live day only, racing will begin at 3 p.m. with the last post of the eight races at 6:55 p.m. and serve as a lead-in for a live music concert in the track’s paddock. Gates open at 1 p.m. that day.

“Keeneland is an iconic gathering place for the community — it’s a rite of spring,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “Hosting Central Bank Thursday Night Live makes opening day even more special as we invite fans to be part of a great day of Thoroughbred racing and live music in this beautiful setting.”

Thursday Night Live, held in downtown Lexington dating to 1996, will continue in its traditional location, Cheapside Park, following this inaugural event. Live music will be provided on April 4 at the track in partnership with The Burl, a popular live music venue.

Information on reserved seating and dining reservations for opening day is available on Keeneland.com. Race-day parking is free and General admission to the track is $5.

