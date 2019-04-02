Live music, live racing, Derby dreams on tap for opening of Keeneland’s Spring Meet

Experiencing Keeneland’s first Saturday of the year People at Keeneland's first Saturday of the season were bundled up from the cold as they watched the Kentucky Derby prep Toyota Blue Grass Stakes and Grade I Ashland Stakes on Saturday April 9th. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK People at Keeneland's first Saturday of the season were bundled up from the cold as they watched the Kentucky Derby prep Toyota Blue Grass Stakes and Grade I Ashland Stakes on Saturday April 9th.

Keeneland opens its Spring Meet this week with racing into the twilight in a first-ever combination event with Thursday Night Live, Lexington’s weekly concert series.

The unique kickoff to the track’s signature weekend hits the first post at a special time, 3 p.m. Thursday. Gates open at 1 p.m. with eight races on the opening-day card.

The inaugural $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint goes off at 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Bulletin, the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner trained by Todd Pletcher, will be making his 2019 debut as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a full field of 14.

Of course, Saturday will be highlighted by Keeneland’s Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks preps.

The 95th running of the $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes is expected to see the return of Signalman, the Kenny McPeek colt who finished second here in the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity last fall. Signalman has accumulated 18 “Road to the Kentucky Derby” points, a number that will need to be bolstered to guarantee a spot in the Derby field next month. He finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile before winning the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes three weeks later at Churchill Downs.

Mike Maker’s Somelikeithotbrown, winner of the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park last month, will also be looking to add to his 20 Derby points.

Last year, it took at least 29 Road to the Derby points to make it into the Run for the Roses. The Blue Grass Stakes has 170 points up for grabs with 100 to the winner.

Also Saturday, the 82nd running of the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes tees up 3-year-old filly contenders for the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. The John Servis-trained Jaywalk and McPeek’s Restless Rider are expected to resume a rivalry that saw them finish 1-2 in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies last fall.





The draws for both the Blue Grass and Ashland stakes will be held Wednesday morning.

Other items of note this meet include:

New faces: TVG’s Gabby Gaudet and Scott Hazelton take over as both hosts of “Today at Keeneland,” the track’s pre-race day show, and as Paddock commentators between races.

Jockey autographs: From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the Walking Ring current and retired jockeys sign autographs with proceeds benefiting the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.





College day: Friday marks College Scholarship Day and free admission with student ID, free snacks and prize drawings. Those who register are eligible for one of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

Tailgating on The Hill: Every Friday and Saturday, weather permitting, tailgaters can enjoy food trucks, live music and wagering on The Hill where the live racing will be displayed on a jumbo TV. Free shuttles to the track also are available.

Remodeled gift shop: Keeneland has upgraded its retail shop with a new layout, lighting and central point of sale.

Greek menu: Gyros and Greek salads are now available at the “It’s All Greek to Me” concession on the north end of the second floor grandstand.

Military Day: Keeneland’s regular tribute to current and retired members of the armed forces will be April 14. All active and reserve military and their families will receive free general admission and access to reserved grandstand seating with free food and children’s activities offered in the North Terrace from noon to 4 p.m. that day.

Other promotions: For a full list of events, tours and promotions this Spring Meet, go to Keeneland.com.

Keeneland Spring Meet

When: Thursday through April 26 with no racing on Mondays and Tuesdays or April 21.

First post: 3 p.m. Thursday (Gates open at 1 p.m.); 1:05 p.m. each race day thereafter (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

General admission: $5 (free for children 12 and under)

Parking: Free

TV: TVG (Saturday’s Blue Grass Stakes on NBC Sports Network)