Tragic loss gives way to long-shot win for trainer in Ashland Stakes

Blue Grass Stakes day at Keeneland

Out for a Spin, the longest shot in the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes at 52-1, pulled of a stunning upset Saturday at Keeneland to punch her ticket for next month’s Kentucky Oaks.

The win came after a tragic loss for Out for a Spin trainer Dallas Stewart, whose Cathedral Reader broke down at the top of the stretch in the prior race and had to be euthanized.

“In this great game that we have, there are ups and downs, and this an up,” Stewart said. “Great to have a win today with this big, beautiful filly.”

With her first stakes win, and a Grade 1 to boot, Out for a Spin earned 100 Road to the Kentucky Oaks points, guaranteeing her a spot in the run for the lilies at Churchill Downs. Stewart confirmed his Commonwealth Stable owned 3-year-old filly would be pointed there.

““Dallas told me out of the gate, this filly is fast. I’m really lucky, winning the races like that,” jockey Paco Lopez said.

Out for a Spin won by a neck in 1:44.95 and paid a day’s best $106.20, $23.40 and $6.60 for the win-place-show. With Restless Rider in the exacta, a $2 bet netted $548.80. A $2 trifecta paid $1,355.00.

Restless Rider, trained by Kenny McPeek, also bolstered her Oaks résumé with a second place, giving her 40 Oaks points for a total of 62 that should get her in the field for Three Chimneys Farm and Fern Circle Stable.

“This sets us up good for the Kentucky Oaks,” McPeek said. “Brian said she got a little tired and couldn’t quite get past the winner. We are in a good position for the next dance. We are pleased.”

Jaywalk, who went off at even money, finished third for 20 qualifying points to give her at total of 55, which also should be enough to make the field. Jaywalk currently is 10th in the Oaks standings.

Tragedy strikes

Cathedral Reader broke down at the top of the stretch and was pulled up quickly by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. in Saturday’s eighth race, the $300,000 Madison Stakes (Grade 1).

The 4-year-old filly, owned by GMB Racing and trained by Dallas Stewart, was vanned off the track and later euthanized, according to reports. Keeneland later confirmed she had been put down.

Spiced Perfection, a 9-2 third choice, won the race after a neck-and-neck stretch battle with co-second choice Amy’s Challenge.

Other stakes

Shakertown: Imprimus, a 5-year-old gelding, overcame a stumbling start to chase down 8-5 favorite Bound for Nowhere in the final furlong of the $200,000 Shakertown (Grade 2).

Trained by Joseph Orseno with Paco Lopez aboard, Imprimus came from 6 furlongs off the pace as the field came down the stretch to win it as the 5-2 second choice.

Commonwealth: Bobby’s Wicked One, a 13-1 shot trained by Albert Stall Jr., darted out of the 11th post and quickly took a lead he and jockey Miguel Mena would never relinquish to capture the $250,000 Commonwealth (Grade 3).





Bobby’s Wicked One paid $28.20, $13.80 and $7.40.





Record attendance

Keeneland announced a crowd of 34,775 on an idyllic spring day, a record for the first Saturday of the Spring Meet. The mark fell short of the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes record of 40,617 when the track’s signature event fell on a different weekend.

Another big payout

Lantiz, a 46-1 shot in the fifth race, brought home the second biggest payout of the day.

Coming out of the No. 8, post with Florent Geroux up, Lantiz quickly settled in behind 8-5 favorite Amazing Audrey at the front of the field to start the 9 furlongs. Coming out of the turn, Lantiz had the most left in the tank as the two broke away from the field.

A win bet for the Rodolphe Brisset-trained 5-year-old paid $94.40 with $27.40 for second and $14.80 for third. The $2 exacta paid $379.40. Bettors who put in 25-1 shot Snuck Out in their $2 trifecta got a whopping $4,114.40.

#Covfefe #winning

Covfefe, the Brad Cox-trained 3-year-old filly whose name was reserved almost as soon as President Donald Trump introduced it into the American lexicon on Twitter, won Keeneland’s third race Saturday.

The $81,000 allowance optional claimer was Covfefe’s second win in three tries after taking her debut at Churchill Downs last fall before finishing fourth in October’s Frizette Stakes (Grade 1).

A daughter of Into Mischief out of Antics (yes, really), owner LNJ Foxwood’s Jaime Roth told America’s Best Racing on Saturday that she felt the name was appropriate for the horse they purchased a few months later.





“I wanted to give that name to a special horse and hopefully when we breed her we’ll be giving her offspring lots of great names that he (the president) has given this world,” Jaime Roth said.