Castellano ties Keeneland record with sixth stakes win of Spring Meet

Rushing Fall, with Javier Castellano up, won the Coolmore Jenny Wiley for trainer Chad Brown and owner Bob Edwards. Keeneland

Rushing Fall took the lead out of the gate and held off a late bid from stablemate Rymska to win the 31st running of the Grade 1, $350,000 Coolmore Jenny Wiley for fillies and mares by a length on Saturday. A crowd of 34,527 was on hand for Saturday’s races at Keeneland.

The victory in the Jenny Wiley was the third for both trainer Chad Brown and jockey Javier Castellano. Brown previously won with Ball Dancing in 2015 and Sistercharlie last year. Castellano was aboard Ball Dancing, and also on Hard Not to Like in 2014.

It was Castellano’s sixth stakes victory of the Spring Meet, which tied Keeneland’s record for stakes wins in a single meet.

The Jenny Wiley victory was worth $210,000 and increased Rushing Fall’s earnings to $1,518,000 with a record of 8-7-1-0. She also earned her fourth Keeneland stakes victory to tie her with Take Charge Lady for the second most stakes wins at Keeneland behind only Wise Dan’s seven stakes victories.





Rushing Fall returned $3.80, $2.40 and $2.20. Rymska, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., returned $2.60 and $2.40 and finished a half-length in front of Got Stormy who paid $4.20 to show under Tyler Gaffalione.

Lexington

Owendale rallied to take charge entering the stretch and went on to win the Grade 3, $200,000 Lexington Stakes by 1 3/4 lengths over Anothertwistafate and earn 20 points toward the Kentucky Derby.





Though the bay colt is outside the points cutoff for the Derby, he earned his second win in three starts this year and first stakes triumph. Starting from the No. 8 post, Owendale made his way through the 10-horse field into the lead at the stretch and eventually drew clear in the Grade 3 race. It marked a big turnaround for the Brad Cox-trained horse after an eighth-place finish in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes on Feb. 16. Ridden by Florent Geroux, Owendale covered 1 1/16 mile in 1:44.14 and paid $27.40, $10 and $5.60. Ben Ali

In the Grade 3 Ben Ali, longshot Bourbon Resolution won by 4½ lengths Nun the Less.

Trained by Ian Wilkes, Bourbon Resolution covered the 1 1/8 miles on a fast main track in 1:50.82. The victory was the first in the Ben Ali for Wilkes and jockey Chris Landeros.

Bourbon Resolution returned $38.60, $17.20 and $9.

Giant’s Causeway

Morticia raced fourth early behind dueling leaders Student Body and Seeknthegiantpearl, swung four-wide in the stretch where she opened a daylight advantage and then had enough to hold off Excessivespending by a neck in the Giant’s Causeway.

Trained by Rusty Arnold and ridden by Ortiz Jr., Morticia covered the 5½ furlongs on a firm turf course in 1:03.18. It was the first victory in the race for Arnold and Ortiz Jr.