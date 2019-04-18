Horse named after UK’s Benny Snell scratched from first scheduled race

Horse named after UK football player trains at Keeneland Snell Yeah, a horse whose name was inspired by Kentucky football player Benny Snell, trained at Keeneland ahead of a race at the track on April 18. Snell Yeah is wearing blue silks in the video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Snell Yeah, a horse whose name was inspired by Kentucky football player Benny Snell, trained at Keeneland ahead of a race at the track on April 18. Snell Yeah is wearing blue silks in the video.

Snell Yeah, the horse named after University of Kentucky football star Benny Snell, was not able to make his debut at Keeneland on Thursday.

Snell Yeah wasn’t breathing 100 percent and trainer John Ennis on Thursday morning removed him from contention in Keeneland’s second race, an event for 2-year-old maidens. Two other horses — Alcools and Snake River Red — were also scratched from the same race Thursday morning.

Co-owner Scott Stephens told the Herald-Leader that he’ll try to get Snell Yeah into another maiden special weight race scheduled for April 25 at Keeneland. If that doesn’t work out, the horse will break its maiden at Churchill Downs next month.

Everybody come out to keeneland 1:00 tomorrow and watch my baby Snellyeah run it up on the other horses — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) April 17, 2019

Benny Snell on Wednesday encouraged people to come out to the race on Thursday, and indicated to Stephens that he would try to be there to watch Snell Yeah.

“If they’re feeling poorly, a runny nose or whatever, you’ve gotta look into it, ‘cause it’s all about the breathing for a horse,” Stephens said. “ ... It’s nothing that some antibiotics won’t clear up for him. ... It’s just disheartening. We’ll live to fight another day.”