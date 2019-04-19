Game filly tames sloppy track to win Doubledogdare Stakes at Keeneland on Friday.

Vekoma wins the 2019 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland Toyota Blue Grass Stakes favorite Vekoma won Keeneland's annual Kentucky Derby prep race on April 6, 2019, beating out Win Win Win and Signalman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Toyota Blue Grass Stakes favorite Vekoma won Keeneland's annual Kentucky Derby prep race on April 6, 2019, beating out Win Win Win and Signalman.

Electric Forest took an early lead and fended off a tough challenger to win the the Grade 3, $100,000 Doubledogdare Stakes on a rainy Friday at Keeneland. It’s the third career overall and first stakes victory for the four-year-old daughter of Curlin.

Breaking from the rail, Electric Forest built a one-length lead over second-place Go Google Yourself through the first turn. Go Google Yourself nearly drew even in the far turn, but Electric Forest found another gear and built a one-and-a-half length lead in the stretch before holding on for the win. She covered the 1 1/16 miles over a sloppy track in 1:45.25.

“She broke really sharp, and that helped me a lot out of the one hole,” said jockey Jose Ortiz. “With the track being speed-favoring, I wasn’t afraid to go out there (to the lead). She relaxed very good (down the backstretch), but we picked it up pretty good. When we passed the sixteenth pole, she made the lead and stayed there. The filly gave me another run.”

Electric Forest returned $6, $3.30 and $2.40 and increased her career winnings to $165,598. Go Google Yourself paid $4 and $2.40, while Promise of Spring paid $2.40 to show. Favored Golden Award finished fourth.

It’s the second stakes victory of the Keeneland spring meet for trainer Chad Brown, whose Rushing Fall won the Grade 1 Jenny Wiley last Saturday. The Doubeldogdare marked the third race on Friday in which Brown and Ortiz teamed up for a win.