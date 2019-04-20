Bigger Picture emerges late to win Keeneland’s Dixiana Elkhorn

Tyler Gaffalione guided Bigger Picture, left, to victory in the Dixiana Elkhorn on Saturday at Keeneland. It was the sixth graded stakes victory for the gelding. Keeneland

Bigger Picture rallied four-wide in the deep stretch and tracked down Red Knight and favored Zulu Alpha to win the Grade 2, $250,000 Dixiana Elkhorn for 4-year-olds and up by half a length on Saturday afternoon at Keeneland.

Trained by Mike Maker and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, Bigger Picture covered the 1½ miles on a yielding turf course in 2:32.00.

“The horse broke good. He put himself in a nice position,” Gaffalione said. “We saved ground around both turns. I just followed Jose (Ortiz on Zulu Alpha) when he made his move, and (Bigger Picture) grinded it out.”

The victory was the third in the race for Maker, who won with Dark Cove in 2013 and Da Big Hoss in 2016.

The victory was worth $150,000 and increased Bigger Picture’s earnings to $1,646,635 with a record of 40-13-7-5. It was his sixth graded stakes victory.

Bigger Picture is an 8-year-old Kentucky-bred gelded son of Badge of Silver out of the Honour and Glory mare Glory Dancer.

Bigger Picture returned $16.60, $7.60 and $4. Red Knight, ridden by Luis Saez, returned $6.60 and $4.20, with Zulu Alpha finishing another half-length back in third and paying $2.40 to show.

“I had a perfect trip,” Saez said. “He was traveling good, and he made a good move and just got beat. I saw the winner when he was right there. … That was a tough beat.”

Keeneland is closed for Easter on Sunday. Racing will resume Wednesday with an eight-race program that begins at 1:05 p.m.