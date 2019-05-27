Jockey who raced at Keeneland last month killed in collision with Kentucky transit bus

D'Quan Prentice Facebook

A jockey who has won more than 250 North American races died in a crash early Monday morning in Florence, according to Cincinnati’s Belterra Park.

Euclyn ‘Pede’ Prentice Jr. was thrown from his vehicle when crashing into a transit bus around 12:30 a.m. Monday, WLWT reported. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the TV station said.

Prentice, a native of the U.S. Virgin Islands, raced at Belterra Park on Sunday and won as recently as May 18 at Indiana Grand. It was one of his 256 career wins in 2,580 starts, according to the Paulick Report.

He recorded his first Keeneland win during the 2018 fall meet aboard the 4-year-old Algorithms filly and also raced there in the spring, Horse Racing Nation reported.

According to VIGL Horse Racing, Prentice always knew he wanted to be a jockey and he won his first race in September 2015 at Henderson’s Ellis Park.

Nick Hines, a host and analyst for TVG, said “the sudden passing of this kind young man is a sobering reminder of how precious life truly is. I will miss announcing his name.”

Ed Meyer, Belterra’s former track announcer, told WLWT Prentice was one of the track’s bright and rising stars.

“He was just starting to make his way into the racing game,” Meyer said. “Twenty-eight years old. It is such a horrible loss. Words will never do it justice. He was part of our family here. He was part of our racing family. The fans loved him. “

Belterra honored Prentice during its races Monday, FOX 19 reported.



