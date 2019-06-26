Record purses, 10 Breeders’ Cup berths await Keeneland Fall Meet competitors

Fans react to American Pharoah’s historic win Fans at Keeneland in Lexington reacted to American Pharoah's historic win in the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2015. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fans at Keeneland in Lexington reacted to American Pharoah's historic win in the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2015.

Keeneland Race Course has begun gearing up for the return of the Breeders’ Cup in 2020 by increasing its purses for the 2019 Fall Meet.

The $5.675 million in stakes purses this fall represents a record for a season without the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. That event, first held at Keeneland in 2015, returns to Lexington next year.

This year’s 17-day Fall Meet, which runs from Oct. 4-26, features 18 stakes races, 10 of which are Breeders’ Cup Challenge races.

The richest race is the $1 million, Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile, the centerpiece of the track’s season-opening Fall Stars Weekend. That one weekend alone features 10 stakes, including five of the meet’s six Grade 1 races, worth a total of $3.95 million.

“Keeneland is proud to welcome the sport’s leading owners, trainers and jockeys to Keeneland in the fall, which is recognized as one of the most important race meets of the year in North American Thoroughbred racing,” Keeneland vice president of racing and sales Bob Elliston said in a news release. “The competition between horses preparing for the Breeders’ Cup is a hallmark of this exciting season.”

This year’s Breeders’ Cup is scheduled for Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita Park in California.

Keeneland increased purses by $100,000 over last fall by boosting a pair of Grade 3 races. Purses for the Buffalo Trace Franklin County and the Sycamore will rise from $100,000 to $150,000 each.

The meet’s 10 Breeders’ Cup Challenge races, which award the winners automatic berths to the Breeders’ Cup, are the Darley Alcibiades (Juvenile Fillies), Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix (Sprint), Shadwell Turf Mile (Mile), Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity (Juvenile), First Lady (Filly and Mare Turf), Thoroughbred Club of America (Filly and Mare Sprint), Juddmonte Spinster (Distaff), Dixiana Bourbon (Juvenile Turf), Indian Summer (Juvenile Turf Sprint) and the JPMorgan Chase Jessamine (Juvenile Fillies Turf).

NBC will cover four Breeders’ Cup Challenge races on Fall Stars Weekend — the Shadwell Turf Mile and the Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity on Oct. 5 and the Juddmonte Spinster and the Dixiana Bourbon on Oct. 6.

2019 Keeneland Fall Meet stakes schedule

Oct. 4: $400,000, Grade 1 Darley Alcibiades for 2-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles.

Oct. 4: $250,000, Grade 2 Stoll Keenon Ogden Phoenix for 3-year-olds and up at 6 furlongs.

Oct. 5: $1 Million, Grade 1 Shadwell Turf Mile for 3-year-olds and up at 1 mile (turf).

Oct. 5: $500,000, Grade 1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity for 2-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

Oct. 5: $400,000, Grade 1 First Lady for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 mile (turf).

Oct. 5: $250,000, Grade 2 Thoroughbred Club of America for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 6 furlongs.

Oct. 5: $200,000, Grade 2 Woodford Presented by Keeneland Select for 3-year-olds and up at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

Oct. 6: $500,000, Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 1/8 miles.

Oct. 6: $250,000, Grade 3 Dixiana Bourbon for 2-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 6: $200,000 Indian Summer for 2-year-olds at 5 1/12 furlongs (turf).

Oct. 9: $200,000, Grade 2 JPMorgan Chase Jessamine for 2-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 11: $150,000, Grade 3 Buffalo Trace Franklin County for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

Oct. 12: $500,000, Grade 1 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Presented by Lane’s End for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/8 miles (turf).

Oct. 17: $150,000, Grade 3 Sycamore for 3-year-olds and up at 1 ½ miles (turf).

Oct. 18: $150,000, Grade 3 Pin Oak Valley View for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

Oct. 19: $250,000, Grade 2 Lexus Raven Run for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs.

Oct. 20: $125,000, Grade 3 Rood & Riddle Dowager for fillies and mares 3 years old and up at 1 ½ miles (turf).

Oct. 26: $200,000, Grade 2 Hagyard Fayette for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles.