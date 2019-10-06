Keeneland winner earns spot in Breeders’ Cup Distaff

SHARE COPY LINK

Merriebelle Stable’s Blue Prize ran down odds-on favorite Elate in the final sixteenth of a mile to win the 64th running of the $500,000, Grade 1 Juddmonte Spinster Stakes by a half-length before a Sunday crowd of 10,303 at Keeneland.

Trained by Ignacio Correas IV and ridden by Joe Bravo, Blue Prize earned a fees-paid berth into the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Distaff on Nov. 2 at Santa Anita. She finished fourth in the Distaff last year at Churchill Downs.

The 6-year-old Blue Prize also became the fourth horse to win the Spinster in consecutive years with the most recent being Take Charge Lady in 2002-2003. Other horses to do it were Bayakoa (1989-1990) and Bornastar (1957-1958).

Also earning Breeders’ Cup berths Sunday were a pair of 2-year-olds, Peace Achieved, who won the $250,000, Grade 3 Dixiana Bourbon, and Kimari, winner of the $200,000 Indian Summer.

In the Juddmonte Spinster, Blue Prize trailed the five-horse field most of the race.

In the stretch, Elate and Dunbar Road pushed to the front, but Bravo had Blue Prize rolling on the far outside to wear down the leaders and eventually draw away from Elate in deep stretch.

The Juddmonte Spinster victory was worth $300,000 and increased Blue Prize’s earnings to $1,592,253 with a record of 22-9-8-3.

Blue Prize is a daughter of Pure Prize out of the Not For Sale mare Blues for Sale.

Blue Prize returned $17.20, $4.40 and $2.40. Elate, ridden by Jose Ortiz, returned $2.40 and $2.10 and finished three-quarters of a length in front of Dunbar Road, who paid $2.20 to show.

Dixiana Bourbon

Peace Achieved grabbed the lead inside the eighth pole from Gear Jockey and then held off a late charge from favored Vitalogy to post a neck victory.

The win secured Peace Achieved a spot in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.

Trained by Mark Casse and ridden by Miguel Mena, Peace Achieved won $150,000.

Peace Achieved paid $19.80, $8.80 and $6.40. Vitalogy returned $6 and $4.40 and finished a length in front of Gear Jockey, who paid $6.40 to show.

Indian Summer

Kimari, last in the field of nine at the top of the stretch, swung widest of all under Mike Smith and ran down Chimney Rock to win the Indian Summer by a half-length.

The victory secured Kimari a spot in the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on Nov. 1 at Santa Anita.

Trained by Wesley Ward, Kimari covered the 5½ furlongs on a firm turf course in 1:03.03 to establish a stakes record.

The victory was worth $120,000 and increased Kimari’s earnings to $241,646 with a record of 4-3-1-0.

Sent off as the favorite, Kimari returned $4.20, $3 and $2.60. Chimney Rock returned $3.20 and $2.80 and finished two lengths in front of Axiomo, who paid $14.40 to show.