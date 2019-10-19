String of upsets leads to a record Pick 5 payout at Keeneland

A 7-year-old record was shattered at Keeneland on Saturday after longshots won several late races.

A bettor won $308, 872 on a single Pick 5 ticket, topping the previous Pick 5 record payout of $266,430 on Oct. 11, 2012. The ticket, which covered races 6-10, was sold through NYRA Bets and cost $96.

Beginning with race No. 6, the winners (with odds) were Extra Medium (11-1), Wayne O (5-1), Tough Irma (19-1), Bell’s the One (13-1) and Star of Kodiak (24-1).

The identity of the winning ticket holder was not made public.

Raven Run Stakes

After getting bumped by another horse out of the starting gate and settling into last place early, Bell’s the One charged to victory in the Grade 2, $250,000 Raven Run Stakes for 3-year-old fillies in front of an announced crowd of 24,296.

Ridden by Corey Lanerie, Bell’s the One began passing horses on the turn, then moved to the far outside in the stretch and swept to a 1 1/4-length win over First Star. Going off at 13-1 odds, Bell’s the One returned $28.60, $10.80 and $5.20 and improved her career record to 5-2-0 in nine starts. It was her first graded stakes victory.

“It went just like I expected,” Lanerie said. “Except when the three horse (race-favorite Indian Pride) got off a little slow, I got a little worried that maybe the pace wouldn’t be what I needed up front. It still worked out great. I was hoping to be back there by myself where she would relax. Whenever I called on her, (I) just gave her some running room and somewhere to go. Mr. Neil (Pessin, the trainer) did a great job. I want to thank him and the owners (Lothenbach Stables) for giving me the opportunity because she was ready today, and she wasn’t getting beat.”

Calling all heroes

Keeneland will celebrate Heroes Day at the track on Sunday. Members of the military (active and veteran), as well as first responders along with their families, will receive free general admission and access to reserved Grandstand seating. Free lunch will also be served to eligible families in the North Terrace from noon to 4 p.m.