Tom’s d’Etat dominates in final stakes race of Keeneland’s Fall Meet

Tom’s d’Etat pulled away in the stretch for a dominating victory in the Grade 2, $200,000 Fayette Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday, the final day of the 2019 Fall Meet.

An announced crowd of 14,608 turned out on a cool, rainy afternoon at the Lexington track. Tom’s d’Etat gave them a show, charging to the front out of the gate then battling for the lead with Mr Freeze over a sloppy track before charging to a 4 1/4-length win, the first in a graded stakes race for the 6-year-old son of Smart Strike. He improved his record to 8-2-1 in 15 career starts.

“He broke sharp, and I sent him to the lead early,” jockey Joel Rosario said. “He can just sit there and when you ask him, he will keep going.”

Robby Albarado, the jockey for second-place finisher Mr Freeze, credited Rosario for steering a perfect race.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I went to the front and he ran a big race. It was a heads-up ride by the winner. He never gave me a breather,” Albarado said. “(Rosario) knew that if my horse could get a breather, he would kick on faster. But my horse still kicked on fast and I am proud of him. He handled the track well. He is a good horse.”

As the 3-2 favorite, Tom’s d’Etat paid $5, $3.40 and $2.60. Mr Freeze returned $6.20 and $3.80. Finishing third was Bal Harbour, who paid $2.60 to show under Tyler Gaffalione.

Big day for Rosario

Tom’s d’Etat’s victory in the Fayette Stakes capped a huge day for Joel Rosario. It was the fourth win of the afternoon for the 34-year-old Dominican-born jockey, who won the 2013 Kentucky Derby aboard Orb.

On Saturday, in addition to the Fayette, Rosario won race No. 5 with Wells Bayou, No. 6 with Pink Scatillac and No. 8 with Proschema at 10-1 odds.

Rosario won nine total races during the Fall Meet.

Numbers up

Attendance and on-track wagering for this year’s Fall Meet significantly outpaced last year’s numbers. Bolstered by three days when crowds exceeded 24,000, Keeneland reported a total of 262,630 spectators attended the 2019 Fall Meet, versus 241,806 in 2018. Average daily attendance rose by more than 1,200.

Total on-track wagering increased by nearly $1 million, rising to $17,320,852 from last fall’s $16,419,870.

A new record for a Keeneland Pick 5 payout was established on Oct. 19 when a string of late upsets led to a single ticket paying $308,872. The previous record Pick 5 payout was $266,430 on Oct. 11, 2012.

In addition, 40 horses featured during the Fall Meet have been pre-entered in races at the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, which will be held Nov. 1-2 at Santa Anita in California. Ten of those horses secured automatic berths via Breeders’ Cup “Win & You’re In” stakes races at Keeneland during the Fall Meet.

Meet leaders

Jockey Julien Leparoux won his 12th leading-rider title at Keeneland. The two-time Eclipse Award winner scored 19 victories over the course of the 17-day Fall Meet. With six titles each in the fall and spring, Leparoux now trails only Pat Day and Don Brumfield in total number of Keeneland riding titles.

With a late push, Mike Maker passed Chad Brown to win the leading trainer title with eight victories, the most significant of which was in the Grade 3 Sycamore with Marzo. Bob Lothenbach’s (with Lothenbach Stables) tied with Jim and Susan Hill for leading owner honors with four wins apiece.

Derby ‘winner’ impressive

Maximum Security made a triumphant return from a lengthy layoff on Saturday, leading wire-to-wire in dominating the Grade 3, $200,000 Bold Ruler Stakes at Belmont Park in New York.

The 3-year-old colt, who crossed the finish line first at this year’s Kentucky Derby but was disqualified for interference, last raced in late July when he won the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Shortly after that victory he was sidelined when he developed a case of colic. Maximum Security has won six of his eight career starts.

“He’s so special. He’s the Derby winner and he’s born to run. Of course, he’s the best horse I’ve ever rode,” said jockey Luis Saez, who has been aboard for all five of Maximum Security’s stakes races. “He proved today he is a champion.

“He was feeling so good today and he was ready to run,” Saez added. “I was very comfortable. He put me (on the lead) by himself and I was trying to slow the pace but there was pressure. I’m on the horse to beat so I knew it was going to happen, but he just kicked on. Everybody was right there, but he came to the stretch and he did it all by himself.”