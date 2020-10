Keeneland Trainer Brad Cox brings superstar Monomoy Girl to Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland October 29, 2020 02:58 PM

Trainer Brad Cox talks about Monomoy Girl, one of the most accomplished Thoroughbreds scheduled to run in the Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland on Nov. 6-7, 2020. Monomoy Girl, who will run in the Distaff, has won 12 of her 14 races.