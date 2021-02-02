Keeneland schedules 2021 Spring Meet. Plan for fans still in works amid pandemic.

One year after canceling its Spring Meet because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Keeneland Race Course is on track to host April racing again in 2021.

The track announced a schedule of 18 spring stakes races Tuesday to be run between April 2-23.

Unlike during last year’s abbreviated Summer Meet, the full-length Fall Meet and the 2020 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, it appears the general public could be allowed back into the historic racetrack this spring in some form.

“Keeneland is working on plans for ticketing options under our COVID-19 safety protocols and we plan to make an announcement in the next few weeks,” first-year Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release.

Having proven last year it can successfully field races with or without spectators in attendance, Arvin said the track is moving forward with its traditional dates because of Keeneland’s relationship with the rest of the Thoroughbred racing world.

“With the cancellation of last year’s Spring Meet because of the pandemic, it is critical to the Thoroughbred industry that we are able to offer our full slate of April stakes on their traditional dates. These races are key fixtures on the international racing calendar.”

Last year, Keeneland proposed a Spring Meet calendar worth a track record $4.8 million in purses that never came to fruition.

This year’s purses have been reduced to $4.1 million, with half of the Spring Meet stakes races taking a cut.

The biggest hit came to the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, the track’s annual major Kentucky Derby prep race, which will offer an $800,000 purse instead of its $1 million payout of recent years.

The Central Bank Ashland Stakes, Keeneland’s Kentucky Oaks prep, saw its purse decrease from $500,000 to $400,000. Also taking a $100,000 hit was the Maker’s Mark Mile, which this year will offer a $300,000 purse. Six races decreased their purses by $50,000 each — the Commonwealth, Jenny Wiley, Ben Ali, Giant’s Causeway, Baird Doubledogdare and Elkhorn.

Opening day, Friday, April 2, features three stakes: the $150,000, Grade 3 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania, the $150,000, Grade 3 Beaumont and the $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint.

The 97th running of the Blue Grass and the 84th Ashland are both set for April 3 — a day loaded with six graded stakes races.

Both are worth 180 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and Road to the Kentucky Oaks, respectively. The winners of each stakes will earn 100 qualifying points.

Post time for the first race each day during the 15-day season will be 1:05 p.m. Keeneland will be closed Easter Sunday (April 4).

2021 Keeneland Spring Meet stakes schedule

April 2: $150,000, Grade 3 Kentucky Utilities Transylvania for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

April 2: $150,000, Grade 3 Beaumont Presented by Keeneland Select for 3-year-old fillies at 7 furlongs, 184 feet.

April 2: $100,000 Palisades Turf Sprint for 3-year-olds at 5½ furlongs (turf).

April 3: $800,000, Grade 2 Toyota Blue Grass for 3-year-olds at 1 1/8 miles.

April 3: $400,000, Grade 1 Central Bank Ashland for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles.

April 3: $300,000, Grade 1 Madison for fillies and mares 4 and older at 7 furlongs.

April 3: $200,000, Grade 2 Appalachian Presented by Japan Racing Association for 3-year-old fillies at 1 mile (turf).

April 3: $200,000, Grade 2 Shakertown for 3-year-olds and up at 5½ furlongs (turf).

April 3: $200,000, Grade 3 Commonwealth for 4-year-olds and up at 7 furlongs.

April 9: $300,000, Grade 1 Maker’s Mark Mile for 4-year-olds and up at 1 mile (turf).

April 9: $100,000 TVG Limestone Turf Sprint for 3-year-old fillies at 5½ furlongs (turf).

April 10: $300,000, Grade 1 Coolmore Jenny Wiley for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles (turf).

April 10: $200,000, Grade 3 Stonestreet Lexington for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles.

April 10: $150,000, Grade 3 Ben Ali for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles.

April 10: $100,000 Giant’s Causeway for fillies and mares 3 and older at 5 ½ furlongs (turf).

April 16: $100,000, Grade 3 Baird Doubledogdare for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1 1/16 miles.

April 17: $200,000, Grade 2 Elkhorn for 4-year-olds and up at 1½ miles (turf).

April 23: $150,000, Grade 3 Bewitch for fillies and mares 4 and older at 1½ miles (turf).