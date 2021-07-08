Keeneland fully reopening for 2021 Fall Meet, announces new ticketing guidelines

Keeneland Race Course will open its full seating capacity to the public this fall for the first time in two years, the track announced Thursday.

Tickets to the Fall Meet, to be conducted Oct. 8-30, go on sale Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

The track encourages fans to visit tickets.keeneland.com in advance to learn more about available ticket options, pricing and the process to purchase.

“Keeneland is thrilled to welcome greater numbers of fans back to the track for what promises to be a terrific Fall Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. “We look forward to being together again as a community and watching great Thoroughbred racing in this beautiful surrounding. As we look ahead to Keeneland’s 85th anniversary this fall, we know reconnecting with those people and places that are special to us will be even more meaningful.”

Because of COVID-19, Keeneland ran races last year without the general public in attendance. This past spring, spectators were allowed to return in limited numbers.

Last week, the track announced a 17-day Fall Meet with a record $6 million in stakes purses and an expanded schedule of 22 stakes races.

After evaluating the success of pre-sold ticket packages during the 2021 Spring Meet, Keeneland has restructured ticket pricing and packages for general admission, reserved seating and dining for the Fall Meet:

▪ Advance-purchase general admission tickets are $7;

▪ Day-of general admission tickets still will be sold online and through walk-up purchase at the gate on race days for $10;

▪ Free general admission is available for members of Keeneland Select, Keeneland’s free online wagering platform;

▪ Grandstand reserved seats and dining tickets will be sold online in advance;

▪ Keeneland will pre-sell Fall Meet general admission season passes for $40.

The track says “enhanced hospitality” at Keeneland this fall will include new concession items, elevated dining options featuring a la carte service and three-course dining experiences and locally sourced ingredients.

Keeneland’s tailgating tradition will continue with the return of The Hill, where fans can enjoy live music, local food trucks, wagering and more. New this year, patrons on The Hill will have the option to book a customized tailgate package.