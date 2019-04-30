The favorite hasn’t even won the Kentucky Derby yet but he’s already sold

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach a ‘sweet, kind horse’ Trainer Richard Mandella talks about Omaha Beach, the probable favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Omaha Beach is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trainer Richard Mandella talks about Omaha Beach, the probable favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Omaha Beach is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach already has plans for after the race: He’s going to stand at stud at Spendthrift Farm. No price for the breeding rights was released but it is expected to be in the millions.

The Lexington Thoroughbred farm, owned by B. Wayne Hughes, announced the news Tuesday morning on Twitter.

We are excited to announce that OMAHA BEACH will stand at Spendthrift Farm at the conclusion of his racing career. Best of luck to Rick Porter and @Fox_Hill_Farm this weekend @KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/VzP35uTVUQ — Spendthrift Farm (@spendthriftfarm) April 30, 2019

Spendthrift also wished owners Rick Porter and Fox Hill Farm luck in the race. The son of War Front, who already has won the Arkansas Derby, will come to Spendthrift “at the conclusion of his racing career,” according to a tweet. It likely will be up to Porter as to when that is.

Rick Porter, owner of Fox Hill Farms. Bob Mayberger AP

Last year, Triple Crown winner Justify retired after the Belmont and did not race in the Breeders’ Cup World Championships. But Triple Crown winner American Pharoah did race through the Breeders’ Cup, giving fans a moment to remember when he became the first horse ever to win a kind of racing “grand slam.”

Spendthrift also stands Into Mischief, Malibu Moon, Bolt d’Oro, Cross Traffic, Lord Nelson, Goldencents and 21 other stallions.

“First, I’d like to thank Rick Porter for the opportunity to stand such a special horse as Omaha Beach,” said Hughes in a release. “We believe Omaha Beach is one of the best stallion prospects to come around in recent years and see him as a big part of the future at Spendthrift. He is truly a rare package – elite looks, pedigree, sire power, speed, class, you name it. He has everything and we feel the best is yet to come for him.

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach receives a bath after his morning gallop around the track Tuesday April, 30, on the backside of Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Elliott Hess Special to the Hearld-Leader) Elliott Hess elhess2@gmail.com

“We also think the best is yet to come for Spendthrift, and it is important to us that we continue to bring in premier stallion prospects of the likes of Bolt d’Oro and Omaha Beach to help shape our future. I wish both Rick Porter and Richard Mandella the best this week and beyond with Omaha Beach,” Hughes added.

Omaha Beach already has three wins under his belt and has earned more than $1.12 million heading into the $3 million Kentucky Derby, where he will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith for trainer Richard Mandella. He breezed five furlongs in 59 seconds on April 27 at Churchill Downs in his final workout before the Derby.