Trainer: At any other time than Derby, Omaha Beach’s ailment would be no big deal

Trainer Richard Mandella on Thursday described the condition that has scratched his former Kentucky Derby favorite as relatively minor and the fix for it fairly simple, but the timing couldn’t be more awful.

“It’s a simple procedure.,” a somber Mandella said Thursday morning of the surgery to relieve the entrapped epiglottis Omaha Beach developed Wednesday. “Trim it a little bit, and then you’re off training for a couple of weeks and then you’re back in. It’s not that big a deal. It’s a big deal this weekend — and the Triple Crown.”

Omaha Beach, who was expected to go off as the 4-1 favorite on Saturday, developed a cough after training Wednesday and a scope revealed the entrapped epiglottis, a condition that obstructs the airway. Without the ability to breathe freely, there’s no way he could run the Derby. But he looked in good spirits and continued to entertain guests at his barn Thursday morning.

To look at him, “you wouldn’t know anything’s wrong with him,” Mandella said.

Omaha Beach had been training well up until Wednesday, with little indication something like this could happen.

“He had a week or so ago a bit of a sore throat, and we treated that. It looked like it went away,” Mandella said. “But it came back with a vengeance (yesterday) and trapped the epiglottis.”

Mandella and Omaha Beach owner Rick Porter and his Fox Hill Farms were both looking for their first Kentucky Derby win. Mandella said he would remain in Louisville for the next few days and get things lined up for Omaha Beach’s procedure. He expects it to be done in Kentucky before shipping back to Santa Anita. Then he and Omaha Beach’s connections will come up with a new plan for the colt.

“You take the hand you’re dealt,” Mandella said. “There’s not much you can do.”