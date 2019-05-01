Kentucky Derby favorite pulled out of race after discovery of respiratory problem

Photo slideshow: Sunrise, workouts and scenery at Churchill Downs Photos from Wednesday morning workouts, backside at Churchill Downs during the week leading up to the 2019 Kentucky Derby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos from Wednesday morning workouts, backside at Churchill Downs during the week leading up to the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Omaha Beach, the morning-line favorite for Saturday’s 145th Kentucky Derby, will be scratched from the race.

Churchill Downs announced that the Arkansas Derby champion was diagnosed with an entrapped epiglottis, an abnormality to the horse’s airway. Trainer Richard Mandella told the track Wednesday evening that the respiratory condition was found after a cough and scope.

Mandella was scheduled to meet with the media on Thursday at 9 a.m.

More to come shortly on this breaking story.