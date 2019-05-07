Report: Kentucky Derby winner out of the Preakness

See the moment Maximum Security drifted into path of other horses in Kentucky Derby See a playback of when Maximum Security drifted into the path of other horses on Churchill Downs' track during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See a playback of when Maximum Security drifted into the path of other horses on Churchill Downs' track during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Country House, the horse put up as the winner of the Kentucky Derby after a controversial disqualification, will not run the Preakness Stakes, according to a report Tuesday.

Bill Mott, trainer of Country House, told the Daily Racing Form’s Jay Privman that Country House is coughing and “acting like he’s going to get sick.”

The Preakness runs in less than two weeks on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

“He’s off the training list, and if he’s off the training list, he’s off the Preakness list,” Mott said, according to Privman. Country House has remained at Mott’s barn at Churchill Downs since his victory.





Country House won the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was disqualified for switching out of his running lane and fouling another horse out of the turn. Country House crossed the line second behind the Jason Servis-trained horse, but was installed as the winner after a 22 minute review by race stewards.





Maximum Security’s connections have also said their horse will not run the Preakness, the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown.