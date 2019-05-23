Maximum Security owner says people ‘probably think I’m a crybaby’ for fighting Derby finish

He wonders what you think. So you tell him.

On the night of the waterlogged Derby, when his horse was “pulled down” — a $1.86 million winner for mere minutes, before a stunning ruling by stewards — sympathy swelled for sports heartache unlike any other. Envisioning a Churchill Downs official snapping away the iconic garland of roses from West’s wife, Mary, made plenty cringe.

After a failed appeal, the filing of a federal lawsuit and West’s recent $20 million challenge to four horses from the race, though, you explain that it feels as though sentiment has shifted.

West paused.

“Yes, I think there are people who probably think that I’m a crybaby for doing this,” West said by phone earlier this week. “To those people, I only say the old adage, until you’ve walked a mile in another man’s shoes, don’t judge them.”

Deep down, you wonder if West realizes this is likely a lost cause — even in the courts, though that’s definitely an unpredictable place for the Derby-without-end to play out.

So many unexpected twists and turns can happen inside court hallways, weighing and sorting monetary damages and the like. Specific wording in Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations stating that, “Findings of fact and determination shall be final and shall not be subject to appeal” surely will matter, too. Precedents, ground rules and all.

Gary and Mary West Gary and Mary West Foundation PR NEWSWIRE

The goal of talking to West, however, was not to handicap an outcome that could take months or years. It was to peel the onion of motivations and figure out what the road forward might look like.

So, you ask West to define the goal of going to court. To be compensated for the winner’s share? To shift the narrative in terms of far more lucrative, post-career breeding rights? Those seem unlikely drivers in all of this, since the Wests are generous, philanthropic billionaires.

Is it an attempt to rewrite the history books? Is it simply a commitment to what’s right is right?

“I don’t know,” said West, leaning on lawyerly advice, “if it’s appropriate to comment on that at this time.”

What’s next for Maximum Security, the homebred who seemed best among 19 as he navigated the Churchill Downs soup?

“Our plan is to do the best we can to give this horse a chance to be the 3-year-old champion,” West said. “The Belmont would not be the appropriate thing to do to that end.”

Scratch redemption in a Triple Crown race.

West said the horse is most likely aimed toward the Haskell Invitational on July 20 at New Jersey’s Monmouth Park. That likely would mean a prep race in the Pegasus Stakes on June 16 at Monmouth, West said.

What about the challenge he issued, offering $5 million in any head-to-head race with eventual Derby winner Country House, Preakness winner War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress? That’s up to $20 million if each horse outruns Maximum Security at some point between now and Jan. 1.

That’s not going to happen — and West surely knows it.

“I think it would be really good for racing,” West said, “but I’m unaware of anyone taking us up on the challenge.”

What about the rumor that the Wests, who made Derby starts with High Limit (20th, 2005), Dollar Bill (15th, 2001) and Rockamundo (17th, 1993), would leave racing altogether?

“At this time, I don’t know the answer to that,” he said. “I don’t have a comment on that right now. When I’m emotional about something, I have tendency to let time pass and until I’m not emotional.”

In a television interview that aired two days after the race, those emotions seemed to be in full-swell. West called Churchill Downs “greedy” for its massive Derby field, adding that they knowingly put lives at risk.

Any feedback?

“I’ve heard nothing from Churchill Downs — nor the stewards, nor the (Kentucky) racing commission,” West said.

Another question bubbles to the surface: If stewards had agreed to talk that night, would this be over?

“It certainly could have ended that night, but they didn’t have the common courtesy after 144 runnings without a horse being set down to meet with us,” West said.

In almost all sports, you remind West, they’re careful to create buffers between participants and officials — most times, for good reason. West countered that in other sports, however, appeals avenues exist.

“The fact that three people who oversee the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks and agitate billions of dollars one way or another based on the decisions they make, the decisions they make are unappealable to anybody. They are judge, jury and executioner. Aggrieved parties have no recourse whatsoever.

“I’m unaware of anywhere in America where that particular situation is true. I think those are bad rules.”

Still entrenched. Still fighting.

West probably is best served to walk away, no matter how painful things remain. Few understand the game-changing work in defense of America’s most vulnerable elders that the couple champions. They grind tirelessly for others, instead of spending days slurping umbrella drinks along the Mediterranean coast.

Right now, West is being painted with a very broad and mostly uninformed, unbalanced brush.

But as he points out, those are his muddy loafers to walk in.

What about Game Winner?

The original Kentucky Derby favorite owned by Gary and Mary West was Game Winner, who finished fifth. West said he’ll leave the “what’s next” decisions to mega-trainer Bob Baffert.

In text messages this week, Baffert said he expects to know next week while acknowledging he has not ruled out the June 8 Belmont Stakes.

“Game Winner was wiped out at the start (of the Derby), though not intentionally, because of the way the 15 (post position on the auxiliary gate) is pointed toward other horses,” West said. “If he would have had a good start, he certainly could have been 1-2-3. I think he made up more ground than any horse in the race.

“Not blaming anybody. Just a function of the goofy setup they have.”

Belmont Stakes