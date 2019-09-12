Article stating Justify failed drug test is ‘defamatory,’ Baffert’s attorney says

Photos show how favorite Justify, jockey won the Kentucky Derby See the race and the win unfold for Justify, No. 7, his jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert. The 144th Run for the Roses photos are from the Herald-Leader crew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See the race and the win unfold for Justify, No. 7, his jockey Mike Smith and trainer Bob Baffert. The 144th Run for the Roses photos are from the Herald-Leader crew.

An attorney representing Bob Baffert said Thursday a New York Times article reporting 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify failed a post-race drug test prior to the Kentucky Derby is “extremely disappointing.”

The newspaper reported Wednesday that Justify, trained by Baffert, tested positive for the drug scopolamine after winning the Santa Anita Derby, which could have kept him out of the Kentucky Derby.

Justify went on to win the Kentucky Derby on his way to claiming the Triple Crown.

W. Craig Robertson III said in his statement Wednesday Baffert “conducts himself with honesty, class and character” and he and horse racing deserve better.

“There was never any intentional administration of scopolamine to Justify and any insinuation in your article otherwise is not only defamatory, but it also defies logic and common sense,” Robertson stated. “No trainer would ever intentionally administer scopolamine to a horse. It has a depressant effect and would do anything but enhance the performance of a horse.”

He further stated that the drug in question is an environmental contaminant that is found in a naturally growing substance in areas where hay and straw are produced in California.

Justify testified positive for 300 nanograms of the drug, according to the Times. This is just a billionth of a gram, according to Robertson.

“This is one of the problems with modern day testing,” Robertson stated. “It has become so sensitive that we can now detect trace amounts of substances that are only consistent with environmental contamination — not intentional administration — and clearly have no pharmacological effect on a thousand pound animal.”

The horse went on to pass drug tests in Kentucky, Maryland and New York during his Triple Crown run, Robertson stated.

Baffert has not publicly commented on the allegations. The New York Times article claimed Baffert knew of the positive test prior to the Kentucky Derby.