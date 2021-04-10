King Fury wins Lexington Stakes, and a Triple Crown start is in his future

King Fury (9), ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., took over in the stretch to win the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday. Keeneland

Instead of a hopeful cashing in on a last-ditch chance to make the Kentucky Derby field, the Lexington Stakes proved to be a showcase for the long shots.

And the winner will be showing up in a Triple Crown race sometime in the near future.

King Fury — off at 18-1 odds under Brian Hernandez Jr. and trained by Kenny McPeek — took over in the stretch on a sloppy Keeneland track Saturday to win the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths over 20-1 shot Unbridled Honor, earning 20 Derby qualifying points on the final weekend of prep races.

It was the first start of 2021 for King Fury, who showed early promise in his 2-year-old season before finishing seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland on Nov. 6 and fifth in the Kentucky Jockey Club at Churchill Downs on Nov. 28.

King Fury’s two previous victories both came at Churchill Downs, and McPeek sounded like a trainer who would like to see his colt back at that track for the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

“This has always been a really, really good horse,” McPeek said. “… I think he’s going to handle a mile and a quarter without any trouble. Whether he gets in — it’s out of our control.”

With zero Derby qualifying points before Saturday’s victory, King Fury will come out of the weekend several spots below the 20th and final spot on the Derby points board. That means he would need several defections over the next three weeks to make it into the Derby field.

McPeek, a graduate of Tates Creek High School and the University of Kentucky, hasn’t had a Derby starter in eight years. He said if King Fury doesn’t end up with enough points to make the May 1 race, the son of Curlin would be pointed to the Preakness Stakes on May 15 instead.

Morning-line favorite Proxy and Jeff Ruby Steaks third-place finisher Hockey Dad were the only two horses in the field who would have been assured a spot in the Kentucky Derby with a victory in the Lexington Stakes on Saturday.

Proxy lagged at the back of the field before finishing fourth. Hockey Dad finished eighth in the nine-horse field, just ahead of the Bob Baffert-trained Bezos, another Kentucky Derby hopeful earlier in the year.

Derby hopeful at Keeneland

Kentucky Derby contender Like the King was on the Keeneland turf course Saturday morning for his first workout since winning the Jeff Ruby Steaks last month.

Like the King worked 6 furlongs in 1:16 flat as he points toward the Derby at Churchill Downs in three weeks. The son of Palace Malice is expected to be one of the longest shots in the Derby field on May 1, and that race will be his first over a dirt surface since last fall.

His last three starts have all been over Turfway’s synthetic surface.

Trainer Wesley Ward said Like the King will have two more workouts leading into the Derby, and both of those will come on the dirt. He’s scheduled to ship to Churchill Downs after his final workout at Keeneland, which is set for April 25, six days before the Derby.

Drayden Van Dyke rode Like the King for the first time in his Jeff Ruby Steaks victory. He was aboard for Saturday’s workout and will have the mount for the Kentucky Derby.

Silver Dust wins Ben Ali

The Grade 3 Ben Ali — the first stakes race on the Keeneland card Saturday — provided quite a finish, with less than a length separating the first- and last-place runners in the five-horse field.

Silver Dust came away with the victory over the sloppy track, sitting in second place for most of the way before challenging pacesetter Sprawl going into the final turn and taking the lead for good in the stretch. Silver Dust — a striking gray son of Tapit — hit the wire first with jockey Adam Beschizza aboard, holding off a charge from favorite Night Ops to win by half a length.

Beau Luminarie was another neck back in third. Sprawl was a nose behind him in fourth, and Treasure Trove finished fifth and last, just a nose behind Sprawl and less than a length behind the winner.

Silver Dust — a 7-year-old gelding — won for the seventh time in 33 career starts. He had gone six races without a victory for trainer Bret Calhoun.

▪ Change of Control unleashed a big run in the stretch and passed even-money favorite Into Mystic to win the $100,000 Giant’s Causeway Stakes over a yielding Keeneland turf course Saturday afternoon. It marked the 500th career victory for trainer Michelle Lovell.