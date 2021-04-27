Where 2021’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs

Kentucky is not just the “horse capital of the world” because the Kentucky Derby happens to be here. It’s the horse capital of the world because almost all the contenders for this signature American classic are born and bred in the commonwealth.

This year, 17 of the 20 horses in the Derby were born in the Bluegrass. Only Medina Spirit, Soup and Sandwich and Brooklyn Strong come from outside the state (but you don’t have to go too far back in their pedigrees to find their Kentucky ties).

Here’s a rundown of all the horse farms that fostered Saturday’s runners, listed in post-position order with morning-line odds:

1. KNOWN AGENDA (6-1)

Foaled: March 22, 2018, at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Ky.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owner: St. Elias Stables (Vincent Viola).

Breeder: St. Elias Stables (Vincent Viola).

Sire: Curlin.

Dam: Byrama (Great Britain).

Record: Three firsts, one second and one third in six starts, 102 Derby points.

Notes: Known Agenda was third in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct, fifth in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs and won the Curlin Florida Derby, named for his sire.

2. LIKE THE KING (50-1)

Foaled: Feb. 13, 2018, at Sparks View Farm in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke.

Trainer: Wesley A. Ward.

Owner: M Racing Group (Mickey Gonzalez).

Breeder: Horseshoe Racing.

Sire: Palace Malice.

Dam: Like a Queen.

Record: Three wins, two seconds and a third in six starts, 104 Derby points.

Notes: Like the King was second in the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes at Turfway Park and won the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway.

Janet Patton, Brian Simms Herald-Leader staff

3. BROOKLYN STRONG (50-1)

Foaled: Jan. 20, 2018, in New York.

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli.

Trainer: Daniel Velazquez.

Owner: Mark Schwartz.

Breeder: Cheryl Prudhomme and Dr. Michael Gallivan.

Sire: Wicked Strong.

Dam: Riviera Chic.

Record: Three firsts and a third in five starts, 10 Derby points.

Notes: Brooklyn Strong won the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct and was fifth in the Wood Memorial.

4. KEEPMEINMIND (50-1)

Foaled: Feb. 8, 2018, at Southern Equine Farm in Versailles, Ky.

Jockey: David Cohen.

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro.

Owner: Spendthrift Farm (B. Wayne Hughes), Cypress Creek LLC (Kevin Moody) & Arnold Bennewith.

Breeder: Southern Equine Stables.

Sire: Laoban.

Dam: Inclination.

Record: One win, two seconds and one third in six starts, 18 Derby points.

Notes: Keepmeinmind was second in the Breeders’ Futurity, third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes, was sixth in the Rebel Stakes and was fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes.

5. SAINTHOOD (50-1)

Foaled: May 15, 2018, at Springland Farm in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Corey Lanerie.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owner: WinStar Farm LLC (Kenny Troutt) and CHC Inc. (Kit Ng).

Breeder: Edward Taylor and Springland Farm.

Sire: Mshawish.

Dam: Lemon Hero.

Record: One first and two seconds in three starts, 40 Derby points.

Notes: Sainthood was second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park in March.

6. O BESOS (20-1)

Foaled: March 4, 2018, at Denali Stud in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Marcelino Pedroza.

Trainer: Gregory D. Foley.

Owner: L. Barrett Bernard, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds (Terry Finley et al).

Breeder: L. Barrett Bernard.

Sire: Orb.

Dam: Snuggs and Kisses.

Record: Two firsts and a third in five starts, 25 Derby points.

Notes: O Besos was fourth in the Risen Star Stakes and third in the Louisiana Derby, both at Fair Grounds.

7. MANDALOUN (15-1)

Foaled: March 18, 2018, at Juddmonte Farms in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Juddmonte Farms (Garret O’Rourke).

Breeder: Juddmonte Farms.

Sire: Into Mischief.

Dam: Brooch.

Record: Three firsts and a third in five starts, 52 Derby points.

Notes: Mandaloun was third in the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, won the Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds in February and was sixth in the Louisiana Derby in March.

8. MEDINA SPIRIT (15-1)

Foaled: April 5, 2018, in Florida.

Jockey: John Velazquez.

Trainer: Bob Baffert.

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc. (Amr F. Zedan).

Breeder: Gail Rice.

Sire: Protonico.

Dam: Mongolian Changa.

Record: Two firsts and three seconds in five starts, 74 Derby points.

Notes: Medina Spirit was second in the Sham Stakes at Santa Anita, won the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and was second in both the San Felipe Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita.

9. HOT ROD CHARLIE (8-1)

Foaled: April 11, 2018, at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, Ky.

Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Trainer: Doug O’Neill.

Owner: Roadrunner Racing (Greg Helm), Boat Racing LLC (Eric Armagost, Dan Giovaccini, Reiley Higgins, Patrick O’Neill and Alex Quoyeser) and Strauss Bros Racing (Bill Strauss).

Breeder: The late Edward A. Cox Jr.

Sire: Oxbow.

Dam: Indian Miss.

Record: Two wins, one second and two thirds in seven starts, 110 Derby points.

Notes: Hot Rod Charlie was second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, third in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita Park and won the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

10. MIDNIGHT BOURBON (20-1)

Foaled: Jan. 25, 2018, at Stonestreet Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Mike Smith.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen.

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (Ron Winchell).

Breeder: Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings.

Sire: Tiznow.

Dam: Catch the Moon.

Record: Two firsts, two seconds and three thirds in seven starts, 66 Derby points.

Notes: Midnight Bourbon was third in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park in 2020, won the Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds in January, was third in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds in February and second in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds in March.

11. DYNAMIC ONE (20-1)

Foaled: Feb. 2, 2018, at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owners: Repole Stable (Mike Repole), Phipps Stable (Daisy Phipps Pulito) and St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola).

Breeder: Phipps Stable.

Sire: Union Rags.

Dam: Beat the Drums.

Record: One first and two seconds in five starts, 40 Derby points.

Notes: Dynamic One was second in the Wood Memorial Stakes.

12. HELIUM (50-1)

Foaled: April 1, 2018, at Shawhan Place in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Julien Leparoux.

Trainer: Mark Casse.

Owner: D.J. Stable (Leonard Green).

Breeder: Teneri Farm and Bernardo Alvarez Calderon.

Sire: Ironicus.

Dam: Thundering Emilia.

Record: Three firsts in three starts, 50 Derby points.

Notes: Helium won the Tampa Bay Derby in March.

13. HIDDEN STASH (50-1)

Foaled: March 15, 2018, Rhineshire Farm in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano.

Trainer: Vicki Oliver.

Owner: BBN Racing LLC (Brian Klatsky, Brendan O’Brien and Braxton Lynch).

Breeder: Rhineshire Farm.

Sire: Constitution.

Dam: Making Mark Money.

Record: Two firsts, a second and two thirds in seven starts, 32 Derby points.

Notes: Hidden Stash was third in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and second in the Tampa Bay Derby, both at Tampa Bay Downs, as well as fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes.

14. ESSENTIAL QUALITY (2-1)

Foaled: April 9, 2018, at Jonabell Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Luis Saez.

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Godolphin (Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum).

Breeder: Godolphin.

Sire: Tapit.

Dam: Delightful Quality.

Record: Five firsts in five starts, 140 Derby qualifying points.

Notes: The Derby points leader broke his maiden at Churchill in September 2020 then won the Breeders’ Futurity and the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland. In 2021, he won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

15. ROCK YOUR WORLD (5-1)

Foaled: Feb. 28, 2018, at Winter Quarter Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Joel Rosario.

Trainer: John Sadler.

Owner: Hronis Racing LLC (Kosta and Pete Hronis) and David Michael Talla.

Breeder: Ron McAnally and Deborah McAnally.

Sire: Candy Ride.

Dame: Charm the Maker.

Record: Three firsts in three starts, 100 Derby points.

Notes: Rock Your World won the Pasadena Stakes and wired the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita.

16. KING FURY (20-1)

Foaled: Jan. 12, 2018, at Hill ‘n Dale Farm in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Kenny McPeek.

Owner: Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm.

Breeder: Heider Family Stables.

Sire: Curlin.

Dam: Taris.

Record: Three first in six starts, 20 Derby points.

Notes: King Fury won the Street Sense Overnight Stakes at Churchill Downs in October, was seventh in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile at Keeneland, fifth in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs and won the Lexington Stakes at Keeneland in April.

17. HIGHLY MOTIVATED (10-1)

Foaled: March 23, 2018, at Dell Ridge Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Javier Castellano.

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Owner: Klaravich Stables (Seth Klarman).

Breeder: Klaravich Stables.

Sire: Into Mischief.

Dam: Strong Incentive.

Record: Two firsts, two seconds and one third place in five starts, 50 Derby points.

Notes: Highly Motivated won the Nyquist Stakes at Keeneland in 2020, was third in the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct in March and second in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

18. SUPER STOCK (30-1)





Foaled: April 12, 2018, at Little’s Farm, 500 Spears Mill Road in Paris, Ky.

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainer: Steve Asmussen.

Owner: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen.

Breeder: Pedro Gonzalez and P.J. Gonzalez.

Sire: Dialed In.

Dam: Super Girlie.

Record: Two wins, two seconds and two thirds in eight starts, 109 Derby points.

Notes: Super Stock was third in the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs, third in the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland, second in the Street Sense Overnight Stakes at Churchill in 2020 and rallied from behind to take the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in April.

19. SOUP AND SANDWICH (30-1)

Foaled: March 30, 2018, at Live Oak Stud in Ocala, Fla.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.

Trainer: Mark Casse.

Owner: Live Oak Plantation (Charlotte C. Weber).

Breeder: Live Oak Stud.

Sire: Into Mischief.

Dam: Souper Scoop.

Record: Two firsts and one second in three starts, 40 Derby points.

Notes: Soup and Sandwich was second in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

20. BOURBONIC (30-1)

Foaled: April 7, 2018, at Calumet Farm in Lexington, Ky.

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owner: Calumet Farm (Brad Kelley).

Breeder: Calumet Farm.

Sire: Bernardini.

Dam: Dancing Afleet.

Record: Three firsts and a second in six starts, 100 Derby points.

Notes: Won the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct in a 72-1 upset, the biggest in race history.

Kentucky Derby

When: 6:57 p.m. Saturday

Where: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC-18

Purse: $3 million

Distance: 1 1/4 miles

For: 3-year-old Thoroughbreds

Favorite: Essential Quality (2-1)