‘I got away with it.’ Death of trainer John Ward recalls his stirring Derby victory.

Trainer John Ward checked on Kentucky Derby winner Monarchos as he prepared to run in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. The 2001 Kentucky Derby winner went on to finish sixth in the Preakness and third in the Belmont that year. Ward died Saturday at age 75. AP

Twenty years ago this week, trainer John T. Ward made history at Churchill Downs.

On Saturday, the Lexington native who saddled 2001 Kentucky Derby winner Monarchos died at age 75.

“John Ward Jr. personified the phrase ‘Kentucky hardboot,’” Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson said in reporting Ward’s death, the cause of which was not revealed. “He was a third-generation horseman who worked tirelessly throughout his career … . Our hearts and prayers will be with Ward’s family and friends throughout Derby Week as they grieve during this difficult time.”

Ward, who went on to became executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and also trained 1995 Kentucky Oaks winner Gal in a Ruckus, was best known for his crafty victory in the 2001 Run for the Roses.

In the 127th running of the Kentucky Derby, Monarchos produced the second-fastest time in the history of the race, winning in dramatic come-from-behind fashion. Monarchos’ time of 1:59.57 still stands as No. 2, behind only the great Secretariat and his unmatched 1:59 2/5 for the 1 ¼ miles.

Ward was questioned by critics throughout Derby week about his training methods. While other top contenders were putting in speedy pre-race workouts, Ward took a more conservative approach with Monarchos, leaning on training techniques he learned from his Hall of Fame father John T. Ward Sr., his grandfather John S. Ward and his uncle Sherrill Ward, another Hall of Famer who trained the legendary Forego.

“I put myself on the line all week long,” Ward said after winning the race. “I was very outspoken on the way to handle it, the method to do it in, and I wasn’t going to waver from anybody.

“I got away with it.”

Trainer John Ward, left, jockey Jorge Chavez and owners John and Debbie Oxley hold up the trophy in the winner’s circle after Monarchos’ 4 3/4-length victory in 2001. Charles Bertram Herald-Leader File Photo

On race day, Songandaprayer set a blistering pace that emptied the tanks of favorite Point Given and other top contenders, allowing Ward’s Monarchos to explode from near the back of the field to a 4 ¾-length victory.

Ward, with his wife, Donna, operated John T. Ward Stables in Paris. In addition to his Derby and Oaks winners, Ward trained 1999 Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Beautiful Pleasure and Grade 1 winners Sky Mesa, Booklet and Forest Secrets. He also advised Fusao Sekiguchi on the $4 million purchase of 2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus as a yearling. He also briefly was chief operating officer of Calumet Farm before it was sold in the early 1990s.

Ward retired from training in 2012 when then Gov. Steve Beshear appointed him executive director of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

“John was a success in all aspects of his life — as a leader in the Thoroughbred industry, as a trainer and a farmer, and as husband to his beloved Donna,” Beshear said Monday. “As executive director of the Kentucky Racing Commission, he worked tirelessly to enhance the integrity of racing not only in Kentucky but also across the nation. Most of all, he was a dear friend, and Jane and I will miss him.”

Ward said at the time of his appointment that he was moved to take the more public role “to give back to racing.”

Mark Guilfoil, who succeeded Ward in that job, told the BloodHorse over the weekend that Ward was a difference-maker in his role.

“John was a really good guy,” Guilfoil said. “He was a good executive director. I was his deputy director for four years and I’ve known him for probably 10 years. He challenged us in the office to think outside the box and come up with some very good policies and procedures that we still follow today.”

Monarchos, trained by John Ward and ridden by Jorge Chavez, won the 2001 Kentucky Derby by running the second-fastest time in the history of the race. Al Behrman AP

Ward was a founding member of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association/Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, through which he helped implement the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund that augments purses for state-bred horses.

Ward also served on the Kentucky Equine Drug Research Council and the TOBA Sales Integrity Task Force.

“John T. Ward Jr. was a consummate horseman who enjoyed great success as both a trainer and as an industry executive, and engendered enormous respect among his peers throughout his career,” the Breeders’ Cup said in a statement addressing Ward’s passing. “John served our sport with honor and distinction. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

Herald-Leader staff writer Janet Patton contributed to this article.