Kentucky Derby red carpet canceled again. But some celebrities will still be there.

The usual spectacle of the Derby Day red carpet has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the pandemic, but guests might still glimpse some celebrities out and about at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

In previous years, the red carpet and three official Kentucky Derby parties brought celebrities to the forefront of celebrations, but this year they will be less of a public presence. There are still a number of celebrities of who will be attending on Saturday, according to Tonya Abeln, vice president of communications at Churchill Downs.

The longstanding Barnstable Brown, Unbridled Eve and Trifecta galas have also been canceled for a second year, with plans to return in 2022. The red carpet, which has in the past been the main way fans interact with celebrities at the Derby, is usually organized in coordination with those events.

This year, celebrities are expected to keep more to themselves but guests might still see them around Churchill Downs throughout the day and on social media, Abeln said.

A few celebrities have already indicated they’ll be at the racetrack Saturday, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and singer Tori Kelly, who is set to sing the national anthem before the big race.

Derby guests who would like to replicate the red carpet experience, just without the celebrities, will have the chance with “red carpet-style” photo opportunities that will be set up around Churchill Downs, Abeln said.