Updated Kentucky Derby odds: A big bet on Essential Quality and other early wagering

The 147th Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go to post at 6:57 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, and official betting on the race began Friday.

The early wagering was punctuated by a $500,000 win bet made by Houston furniture magnate Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mac” — in favor of Derby favorite Essential Quality, who started as a 2-1 choice on the morning line. According to Churchill Downs, the massive win bet briefly drove Essential Quality’s odds down to 3-5 on Friday afternoon.

A prominent horse owner, McIngvale announced earlier this week that he would bet between $2 million and $4 million on the Kentucky Derby favorite. Essential Quality is an undefeated gray colt trained by Louisville native Brad Cox.

McIngvale’s bets are tied to a Gallery Furniture promotion that says those buying a mattress valued at $3,000 or higher would get the mattress for free if the Derby favorite wins.

By Friday evening, Essential Quality’s odds had lengthened to 1-1. Still, the big wager from McIngvale means longer odds for the other horses in the Derby field. Those odds should normalize over time. For now, here’s what the updated odds are looking like for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

(Note: King Fury was scratched from the race Friday afternoon).

Updated Kentucky Derby odds

As of 7 p.m. Friday, with about $1.6 million in the win pool ...

1. Known Agenda — 18-1

2. Like the King — 69-1

3. Brooklyn Strong — 63-1

4. Keepmeinmind — 61-1

5. Sainthood — 48-1

6. O Besos — 53-1

7. Mandaloun — 44-1

8. Medina Spirit — 17-1

9. Hot Rod Charlie — 8-1

10. Midnight Bourbon — 18-1

11. Dynamic One — 51-1

12. Helium — 57-1

13. Hidden Stash — 44-1

14. Essential Quality — 1-1

15. Rock Your World — 9-2

16. King Fury — SCRATCHED

17. Highly Motivated — 18-1

18. Super Stock — 50-1

19. Soup and Sandwich — 35-1

20. Bourbonic — 37-1

Check out the chart below for jockey and trainer information, along with each contender’s morning-line odds before the betting began.