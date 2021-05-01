Kentucky Derby

Stylish masks become part of the Derby fashion runway show

Herald-Leader staff report

Fashion did not take a backseat to the COVID pandemic at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

Despite track attendance being limited to 40-50% capacity, there was still plenty of hats, shoes, dapper attire and of course, masks, to take in on the first Saturday in May.

As usual hats were a focal point at the Kentucky Derby, but with the addition of the coronavirus, specialty masks made sure to come out in full force to accent the tailored outfits. And plenty of folks made use of fashionable homemade masks and outfits, many saying they ordered online from Etsy and Amazon.

Michael Dandaneau wears a yellow suit he purchased on Amazon at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Pam Walton made her Derby-themed mask herself to wear to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Aleah Lerma purchased her pink fascinator and mask from Hat Girls in Louisville to wear to the Kentucky Derby. She paired them with a white dress from Dillard’s and Chanel sunglasses. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Andrea Ciccipurchased her dress, featuring a mini-shirt and a jacket, online and got her hat from Von Maur in Louisville to wear to the Kentuckky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Andy Bush, Jacob Bush, and Bill Bush, all of Baton Rouge, La., dressed in support of the LSU tigers at the Kentucky Derby. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Dustin Neel shows off his neon shows that he ordered from Amazon at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

DeAnna Martin purchased her fascinator at Dee’s in Louisville, but then put the hat together herself for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Sisters Alexandra Dillard Lucie, Michelle Hobbs and AnneMarie Dillard Jazic pose for a picture before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, May 1, 2021. Amy Wallot awallot@hotmail.com

Keri Stallworth of Brandenburg models her custom made mask. Stallworth said she was “bored during the quarantine” and started making fashion masks. A couple of weeks ago she and a friend decided to come to the Derby. Jonathan Palmer TeamCoyle

Garey Faulkner, of Cincinnati, Ohio, shows off his hat on Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Dr. Garth Fisher and his partner, SueLynn Medeiros of Beverly Hills, Calif. pose for a photo taken by a fascinated Derby attendee at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.. Saturday, May 1, 2021. Gabi Broekema

Maria Waters of Clovis, N.M., walks around the paddock at the 147th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Grace Ramey

Spectators take photos in front of the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., as races begin at the 147th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Grace Ramey

Carrie Ketterman of Louisville, Ky., poses as her husband Jeff takes her photo in the paddock area at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., during the 147th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Grace Ramey

A fashionable hat on Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Lewis Gardner TeamCoyle

A fashionable hat on Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Lewis Gardner TeamCoyle

A fashionable hat on Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Lewis Gardner TeamCoyle
