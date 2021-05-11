Baffert says ointment used on Medina Spirit contained drug that colt tested positive for

Trainer Bob Baffert spoke with members of the media on the backside of Churchill Downs in Louisville on May 2, the day after Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby. rhermens@herald-leader.com

In a statement released by his attorney, trainer Bob Baffert says that Medina Spirit was treated with an ointment that contained betamethasone before the colt won the Kentucky Derby on May 1.

A post-race sample produced an overage of betamethasone in Medina Spirit’s system, causing Baffert to be suspended by Churchill Downs. A split sample has been sent to an independent lab for confirmation. If the original test is confirmed, Medina Spirit could be disqualified and runner-up Mandaloun declared the winner.

In the statement released by Craig Robertson, Baffert said:

“Following the Santa Anita Derby, Medina Spirit developed dermatitis on his hind end. I had him checked out by my veterinarian who recommended the use of an anti-fungal ointment called Otomax. The veterinary recommendation was to apply this ointment daily to give the horse relief, help heal the dermatitis, and prevent it from spreading. My barn followed this recommendation and Medina Spirit was treated with Otomax once a day up until the day before the Kentucky Derby.

“Yesterday, I was informed that one of the substances in Otomax is betamethasone. While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results. As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information.”

This is a portion of a Bob Baffert statement distributed by Craig Robertson, his counsel. Medina Spirit was treated for dermatitis with Otomax and it contains betamethasone, according to the statement. pic.twitter.com/jMtPqRCZHL — Byron King (@BH_BKing) May 11, 2021

After revealing the presence of the positive test on Sunday, Baffert had been steadfast in his denial that betamethasone was used in the treatment of Medina Spirit, who gave the trainer a record seventh Kentucky Derby victory.

According to Merck, maker of Otomax, “Otomax is indicated for the treatment of canine acute and chronic otitis externa associated with yeast (Malassezia pachydermatis) and/or bacteria susceptible to gentamicin. Otomax contains gentamicin sulfate, betamethasone valerate and clotrimazole in a mineral oil-based system containing a plasticized hydrocarbon gel.”

Medina Spirit skin irritation, pic courtesy Craig Robertson ⁦@wave3news⁩ pic.twitter.com/9tuudqxvin — Kent Taylor (@KentTaylorWAVE) May 11, 2021

Here is Baffert’s full statement:

“On May 8, 2021, I was informed by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission that Medina Spirit allegedly tested positive for 21 picograms of betamethasone. On May 9, 2021, I held a press conference in which I stated that I intended to thoroughly investigate how this could have happened and that I would be completely transparent throughout the process. I immediately began that investigation, which has resulted in me learning of a possible source for the betamethasone, and now, as promised, I want to be forthright about what I have learned.

“Following the Santa Anita Derby, Medina Spirit developed dermatitis on his hind end. I had him checked out by my veterinarian who recommended the use of an anti-fungal ointment called Otomax. The veterinary recommendation was to apply this ointment daily to give the horse relief, help heal the dermatitis, and prevent it from spreading. My barn followed this recommendation and Medina Spirit was treated with Otomax once a day up until the day before the Kentucky Derby.

“Yesterday, I was informed that one of the substances in Otomax is betamethasone. While we do not know definitively that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in Medina Spirit’s post-race blood sample, and our investigation is continuing, I have been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results. As such, I wanted to be forthright about this fact as soon as I learned of this information.

“As I have stated, my investigation is continuing and we do not know for sure if this ointment was the cause of the test results, or if the test results are even accurate, as they have yet to be confirmed by the split sample. However, again, I have been told that a finding of a small amount, such as 21 picograms, could be consistent with application of this type of ointment. I intend to continue to investigate and I will continue to be transparent. In the meantime, I want to reiterate two points I made when this matter initially came to light. First, I had no knowledge of how betamethasone could have possibly found its way into Medina Spirit (until now) and this has never been a case of attempting to game the system or get an unfair advantage. Second, horse racing must address its regulatory problem when it comes to substances which can innocuously find their way into a horse’s system at the picogram (which is a trillionth of a gram) level.

“Medina Spirit earned his Kentucky Derby win and my pharmacologists have told me that 21 picograms of betamethasone would have had no effect on the outcome of the race. Medina Spirit is a deserved champion and I will continue to fight for him.”