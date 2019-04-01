List of Kentuckians on rosters in Major League Baseball (2019 season)

This is the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com’s guide to the players with Kentucky connections on Major League Baseball rosters at the start of the 2019 season. (As of April 1, 2019.)
Players are listed with their team and position, Kentucky connection(s) and Twitter account (if available).
▪ Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher; Henry Clay; @buehlersdayoff.
▪ Nick Burdi, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher; Louisville; @NickyBurdi19.
▪ Adam Engel, Chicago White Sox outfielder; Louisville; @ManofSteal_15.
▪ Mike Fiers, Oakland A’s pitcher; Cumberlands; @Fiers64.
▪ Trevor Gott, San Francisco Giants pitcher; Tates Creek and Kentucky; @Trevor_Gott.
▪ Chad Green, New York Yankees pitcher; Louisville; @chadgreen24.
▪ Nate Jones, Chicago White Sox pitcher; Pendleton County and Northern Kentucky.
▪ Shawn Kelley, Texas Rangers pitcher; Ballard.
▪ Jason Kipnis, Cleveland Indians second baseman; Kentucky (transferred to Arizona State); @TheJK_Kid.
▪ Matt Koch, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher; Louisville; @mattykoch20.
▪ Luke Maile, Toronto Blue Jays catcher; Covington Catholic and Kentucky.
▪ James Paxton, New York Yankees pitcher; Kentucky; @James_Paxton.
▪ Tim Peterson, New York Mets pitcher; Kentucky; @timpeterson23.
▪ Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies first baseman, Pikeville native.
▪ JT Riddle, Miami Marlins shortstop; Western Hills (Mr. Baseball in 2010) and Kentucky; @_Riddler_10.
▪ Chaz Roe, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, Lafayette (Mr. Baseball in 2005).
▪ Taylor Rogers, Minnesota Twins pitcher; Kentucky; @trogers34.
▪ Chris Rusin, Colorado Rockies pitcher; Kentucky; @C_RusIn.
▪ Jonny Venters, Atlanta Braves pitcher; Pikeville native.
