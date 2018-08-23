Legends haven’t clinched yet, but you can get your playoff tickets now

The Lexington Legends are in prime position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2006, and the club is already preparing for the possibility.
On Thursday, the Legends announced that three-game ticket packages for the South Atlantic League playoffs are now on sale at www.lexingtonlegends.com and at the Whitaker Bank Ballpark box office. The playoff games would be played in Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Sept. 5, 11 and 12.
The Legends had a two-game lead atop the Southern Division second-half standings with 11 games to play, entering Friday night. Lexington had a five-game winning streak snapped when it opened an eight-game home stand with a 3-2 loss to the Hagerstown Suns on Thursday night.
After Hagerstown they’ll host the Augusta GreenJackets for a four-game set before ending the regular season on the road against the Greenville Drive. Hagerstown and Augusta are both dwelling near the bottom of their respective divisions. Greenville entered Friday two games behind the Legends in second place in the Southern Division’s second-half standings. The eventual winner will face the Rome Braves, who won the first half, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Should the Legends come out on top, they’ll host Rome in the opening game of the best-of-three Southern Division championship series on Wednesday, Sept. 5. Rome would host the second and, if necessary, third games. If they win that series, the Legends would host the Northern Division champion in the first two games of the best-of-five South Atlantic League championship series on Sept. 11 and 12.
Prices for the three-game package range from $24 for box seats to $66 for Diamond Club seats. All ticket sales are final and fans will be credited with tickets during the 2019 season should any of the three games not be played, or if the Legends are eliminated from the playoffs. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, Aug. 27.
