The Legends are about to play for a championship. See how they got there on Friday.

The Lexington Legends have been outspoken lately about their desire to bring home a title, and now they’re one step away from doing just that. After a 17-year drought, the Legends are finally headed back to the South Atlantic League championship series.
Winners of the SAL Southern Division second half, the Legends knocked off the first-half champion Rome Braves 6-0 on the road on Friday to complete a two-game sweep and punch their ticket to the best-of-five championship series that will begin next week at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
After Cal Jones homered in the top of the third for a 1-0 Lexington lead, Brewer Hicklen scored on a throwing error to push the advantage to 2-0 in the fourth. The Legends added four more runs in an eighth inning that included a one-out triple by Kyle Isbel and a two-run triple by Brewer Hicklen. MJ Melendez and Manny Olloque also each had an RBI in the inning.
Lexington, the Class-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, will face the Lakewood BlueClaws, whose parent team is the Philadelphia Phillies. The BlueClaws edged the Kannapolis Intimidators 1-0 on Friday to sweep that series.
Lexington will host the first two games on Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12, both beginning at 7:05 p.m. Kannapolis will host the third and, if necessary, fourth and fifth games.
The Legends’ only other appearance in the SAL championship series came during the club’s inaugural season in Lexington in 2001. The Legends shared that year’s title with Asheville after the series was canceled in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They returned to the playoffs in 2003 and 2006 but lost in the first round each time.
