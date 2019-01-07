Former Lexington Legends player named team’s manager for 2019 season

Brooks Conrad, a former major leaguer and past Lexington Legends infielder, was named manager of the team as it looks to defend its 2018 South Atlantic League title.
The move was part of a number of organizational changes announced Monday by the Legends’ parent club, the Kansas City Royals. Scott Thorman, who led Lexington to its second Class A SAL championship, was promoted to manage the Wilmington (Del.) Blue Rocks, Kansas City’s Class A Advanced affiliate, after two seasons with the Legends.
Conrad comes back to Lexington after one season managing the Kansas City’s Rookie-level Burlington (N.C.) Royals.
Conrad played in 38 games for the Legends in 2003 when the team was part of the Houston Astros organization. He was an eighth-round pick of the Astros in the 2001 Draft out of Arizona State.
Though his stay with Lexington was brief, he made an impression.
“I don’t think there’s anybody I’d rather (have) at second base than Brooks,” teammate Steve Checksfield said in a 2003 Herald-Leader story on Conrad. “He’s just down and dirty. He goes out there day in and day out, and he gets the job done.”
Conrad made his major league debut in 2008 and went on to spend six years in the majors with the Oakland Athletics (2008), Atlanta Braves (2009-2011), Toronto Blue Jays (2012), Milwaukee Brewers (2012), Tampa Bay Rays (2012) and most recently, the San Diego Padres in 2014.
“The Legends are thrilled to welcome former Lexington Legend Brooks Conrad to the Bluegrass” Legends President/CEO Andy Shea said in a press release. “We were very fortunate to have a great coaching staff in 2018 who brought the championship trophy to Lexington and we can’t wait to defend that title.”
Bench coach Glenn Hubbard will return for his sixth straight season. .The Legends also bring back pitching coach Mitch Stetter for his fourth season and hitting coach Jesus Azuaje for his third season.
The Legends begin play on April 4 at home against the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tickets packages are on sale at LexingtonLegends.com.
