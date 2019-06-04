Legends, Kentuckians load up South Atlantic League all-star rosters.

Baby Shark dance break during Lexington Legends game Watch fans and players of the Lexington Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, join together for Baby Shark during a pitching change against the Asheville Tourists. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch fans and players of the Lexington Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, join together for Baby Shark during a pitching change against the Asheville Tourists.

Five members of the Lexington Legends baseball team were named Tuesday to play in this summer’s South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Several players with ties to Kentucky also made the rosters.

The league’s 60th annual All-Star Game is scheduled for June 18 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W.Va.

Right-handed pitchers Jonathan Bowlan and Jon Heasley, left-hander Austin Cox, center fielder Michael Gigliotti and designated hitter Chase Vallot will represent Lexington on the Southern Division All-Star Team. The coaching staff will include Legends Manager Brooks Conrad, hitting coach Jesus Azuaje and trainer Danny Accola.

The Legends, the defending South Atlantic League champions, are 27-29 this season and in third place in the Southern Division, trailing division-leading Charleston (31-26) by 3 ½ games and second-place Augusta (28-29) by a half-game.

Last year, the Legends’ Nick Pratto was named MVP of the All-Star Game.

Bowlan is 4-2 with a 3.22 ERA, Heasley is 5-2 with a 2.70 ERA, and Cox is 3-3 with a 3.09 ERA. Gigliotti is batting .282 with 16 RBI and a team-best 31 runs scored. He leads the league with 23 stolen bases. Vallot is hitting .203 but leads the team with nine home runs.

Only first-place Charleston, with six, had more Southern Division all-star selections than the Legends. First-place Delmarva (43-13) led the Northern Division with eight players, followed by Greensboro with six.

Among Delmarva’s all-stars was Drew Rom, a left-handed pitcher who starred at Highlands High School. Former Ballard Memorial pitcher Clay Chandler will represent West Virginia.

Joining the five Legends on the Southern Division squad will be Charleston outfielder Josh Stowers from the University of Louisville and Hagerstown outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith from Western Kentucky.

SAL All-Star Game

Northern Division vs. Southern Division

When: June 18

Where: Charleston, W.Va.

