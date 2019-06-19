Lexington Legends well-represented in all-star game. Here’s how they did.

New Lexington Legends manager Brooks Conrad’s expectations for the team Brooks Conrad, new manager of and former player for the Lexington Legends baseball team, speaks about his expectations for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brooks Conrad, new manager of and former player for the Lexington Legends baseball team, speaks about his expectations for the 2019 season.

The Northern Division defeated a punchless Southern Division squad 6-2 on Tuesday night to win the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in front of a sellout crowd of 6,237 at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, W.Va.

The Southern Division squad, which managed only four hits on the night against nine Northern Division pitchers, was represented by five players from the Lexington Legends, along with Manager Brooks Conrad.

Despite their dearth of hits, the Southern Division held the North in check most of the night and took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning. That’s when the North unloaded for five runs. The key hit was Delmarva outfielder Doran Turchin’s three-run double off Charleston right-hander Alexander Vizcaino, who took the loss.

Legends left-hander Austin Cox started on the mound for the South, retired the North in order on three groundouts and was done for the night. Legends righty Jonathan Bowlan pitched the final two-thirds of the eighth inning, allowing a double and retiring his other two batters on a strikeout and a pop-up. The third Legends pitcher on the South roster, Jon Heasley, did not play.

At the plate, Lexington’s Michael Gigliotti got the start in center field and went 1-for-3 with a double. The Legends’ Chase Vallot went 0-for-2 as the starting designated hitter.

Drew Rom, a former Highlands High School star from Delmarva, pitched one scoreless inning for the North. Former Western Kentucky University outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith of Hagerstown started in right field for the North and went 0-for-2.

Former Ballard Memorial pitcher Clay Chandler of West Virginia (North) and former University of Louisville outfielder Josh Stowers of Charleston (South) did not see action Tuesday night.

The Legends, champions of the Southern Division in the first half of the South Atlantic League season, open the second half with a seven-game home stand beginning Thursday at 7:05 p.m. against Greenville.