Lexington Legends one step away from second straight championship after playoff sweep

The Lexington Legends are now one step away from their second straight championship and third overall in team history.

On Friday night the Legends completed a two-game sweep of the Augusta GreenJackets in the South Atlantic League Southern Division Championship Series, winning 4-2 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark behind a solid outing from former University of Kentucky star pitcher Zach Haake.

The Legends edged Augusta 2-1 on the road in the opening game of the best-of-three series on Wednesday. On Friday night, they took the lead with a three-run fourth inning that included a home run by Rubendy Jaquez and an RBI-single by Nathan Eaton.

Augusta pulled within 3-2 and chased Haake from the game in the top of the fifth on a two-run double by Simon Whiteman. The Legends got an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Jaquez scored on a wild pitch. The GreenJackets had runners on first and second and the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs in the top of the ninth, but Brandon Marklund struck out Franklin Labour on a full-count to clinch the win and send the Legends to their second straight South Atlantic League Championship Series.

Haake struck out seven and allowed six hits and two runs over 4 1/3 innings. Daniel James picked up the win, allowing no hits and striking out two over 2 2/3 innings. Jaquez went 2-for-3 and drew a walk from the lead-off spot. Eaton also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Legends will face the Hickory Crawdads in the best-of-five SAL Championship Series. Hickory swept the Delmarva Shorebirds in the Northern Division Championship Series, winning 1-0 in 10 innings on Friday. Hickory will host the first two games on Sept. 9 and 10. The series will move to Lexington for game three on Sept. 12, and, if necessary, the Legends will also host games four (Sept. 13) and five (Sept. 14).