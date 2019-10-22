Transylvania baseball moves into Legends’ ballpark for entire 2020 season

The Transylvania University baseball team has a new home.

The school announced an agreement with the Lexington Legends minor league baseball team on Tuesday to make Whitaker Bank Ballpark the home of the Pioneers for the 2020 season.

“We are beyond excited to partner with the Legends,” said Transylvania Vice President for Athletics Holly Sheilley said in a news release. “Their commitment to community and excellence aligns perfectly with our values. Our student-athletes’ and fans’ experience will be elevated with this unique opportunity to compete at a minor league park.”

The 6,994-seat home of the Class A Legends, Whitaker Bank Ballpark is located just 1 mile from the Transylvania campus in downtown Lexington.

Transylvania University will play its home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark during the 2020 season. Transylvania Athletics

Transylvania has played games previously at the home of the Legends but never an entire season.

“This new, expanded partnership is something we have coveted for years and are now thrilled it has come to fruition,” Legends President and CEO Andy Shea said.

The NCAA Division III Pioneers finished 16-24 last season, including 9-9 in the Heartland Athletic Conference.

Transylvania’s first home game is set for Feb. 29 against Denison.

The Legends, coming off back-to-back South Atlantic League championships, enter their 20th season in Whitaker Bank Ballpark in 2020.

The Legends open their season at home on April 9 against the Greenville Drive.