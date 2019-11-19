Congressional movement afoot to save Legends, other minor league teams

Saving minor league baseball might be one of the few things that Democrats and Republicans can agree upon these days.

On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter expressing their “firm opposition” to MLB’s “radical” restructuring of the minor leagues, the New York Daily News reported. The proposal includes the elimination of 42 teams, including the Lexington’s Class A Kansas City Royals affiliate, the Legends.

“If enacted, it would undermine the health of the minor league system that undergirds talent development and encourages fan loyalty,” the letter, which was addressed to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, reads. The letter comes as the MLB owners begin three days of meetings in Arlington, Texas.

The letter was sent by Representatives Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) and David McKinley (R-W.Va.) and included the signatures of Andy Barr (R-Ky.), John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) and Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.).

Notably, the strongly-worded letter references Congress’ support “on a wide variety of legislative initiatives,” which likely refers to recent bills like 2018’s Save America’s Pasttime act, which allowed MLB to skirt minimum wage law with minor league athlete labor, and thus, dramatically suppress minor league wages.

“For over a century, Congress has taken numerous actions specifically designed to protect, preserve, and sustain a system and structure for both Major and Minor League Baseball to flourish,” the letter continues, a thinly veiled warning about the league’s antitrust exemption.

MLB’s plan would also limit the amount of minor league players to 150 per organization and cut the 40 round draft by as much as half.

MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem told Baseball America that the dramatic restructuring would improve player conditions by “(increasing) compensation, improving transportation and hotel accommodations, providing better geographic affiliations between major league clubs and their affiliates.”

The letter also argues the ballclubs themselves are “vital components” of the communities represented by the signees because they support local businesses, provide affordable entertainment and employ thousands of people.

The Herald-Leader reported Monday that Andy Shea, the president of the Legends, said the team remains hopeful MLB will reverse its decision.

“We are very much focused and have a high degree of confidence that there will be a mutually beneficial agreement between the major league and minor league,” Shea said.

Alan Stein, who spearheaded efforts to bring the Legends to Lexington in 2001, told the Herald-Leader that the move by the MLB has been in the works for a while.

“This breaks my heart,” said Stein, who left the Legends in 2011 and sold out his share of the team in 2015. “It breaks my heart for Lexington. It’s not a sad day yet but it is certainly one of great anxiety.”