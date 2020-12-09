Lexington Legends lose Major League Baseball affiliation. They plan to keep playing.

The Lexington Legends and other minor league baseball teams around the country have faced uncertain futures since October 2019, when a Major League Baseball proposal to end its affiliation with dozens of farm clubs was first revealed.

On Wednesday, that scenario became reality for the Legends when it was announced the team would no longer be affiliated with the Kansas City Royals or any other MLB team as part of a restructured arrangement between MLB and its network of minor league clubs.

Legends President and CEO Andy Shea confirmed that the team would no longer be affiliated with the Royals but said the franchise would still exist in a form yet to be determined and that the club plans to play baseball in Lexington in 2021.

“We have been in constant communication with Major League Baseball and we are all very excited about what will be coming next for the 2021 season and beyond. Stay tuned,” Shea said in a news release.

Shea indicated that going forward, the Legends could adopt a structure similar to the one developed this summer after the minor league baseball season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Legends and Florence Y’alls put together a series wherein each club fielded two separate teams which played each other on a rotating basis. The four rosters consisted of former MLB, minor league and college players, many of whom had ties to the state of Kentucky.

“Being affiliated with a specific team never has and never will be what makes this organization and this ballpark special. What makes the Lexington Legends special is our inclusiveness, accessibility, affordability, memories with friends and family, employees, community and corporate partners, stakeholders, and ever growing fan base,” Shea said in the release. “We take great pride in what we have accomplished in the community and at the ballpark the last 20 years.

“We are also very proud as we reflect on what we accomplished when our 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19. In less than one month we put together one of the most exciting community-focused rosters ever and constructed such with over 65 percent of players having ties to Kentucky. The same roster also featured players with over 40 combined Major League seasons! Change can be challenging, and it can be scary, but it is certainly not always bad.”

The Legends first came to Kentucky as the Single A affiliate of the Houston Astros in 2001, winning the South Atlantic League championship in their inaugural season in Lexington. The Legends became the Single A affiliate of the Royals in 2013 and went on to win back-to-back SAL titles in 2018 and 2019.

In a press release, the Royals announced four of their their minor league clubs would have the chance to maintain their affiliation: The Quad City River Bandits in Davenport, Iowa, the Omaha Storm Chasers in Omaha, Neb., the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the Columbia Fireflies in South Carolina.

Statement from the #Royals regarding 2021 Minor League affiliations. pic.twitter.com/2mdtYQQEQl — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 9, 2020

The Legends are one of four minor league teams with whom the Royals will split.

We express our gratitude for long-time affiliates Wilmington, Lexington, Idaho Falls and Burlington.



Thank you for being part of the Royals family and helping develop many current and former members of the Major League squad. pic.twitter.com/YAdA6p9nPx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) December 9, 2020

